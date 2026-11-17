SUNRISE, FL – Devon Levi will be back between the pipes to make his 11th start of the season, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will miss his second straight game on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Nugent-Hopkins wasn't on the ice for the pre-game skate at Baptist Health IcePlex ahead of tonight's meeting with the Panthers, and the team's line rushes to begin practice signalled that the Oilers are set to go with the same lineup that earned a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Colton Dach was elevated into RNH's role as second-line centre and will get another crack at it tonight in a tough matchup against the Panthers, who've posted a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games, including three of a possible four points this past weekend in a weekend back-to-back similar to the Oilers.

The Oilers are coming off a weekend sweep of the Maple Leafs and Flyers to extend their win streak to five games and face an emotional & combative test tonight against their opponents in the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, as they look to continue their win streak in the first of three straight tough games against Florida, Tampa Bay and Carolina.

"I think it should be fun, right?" Head Coach Mike Babcock said. "They play like that, so why don't we play like that? Let's have a little fun out here tonight and get after it. Each team's different. We get up each day, we try to win the day, and so we focus on the team we're playing, and that's a priority here tonight."