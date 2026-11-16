RELEASE: Howard activated off IR & loaned to Condors

The 22-year-old has been activated off IR & loaned to Bakersfield after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Islanders on Oct. 31; has a goal & two assists in 13 NHL games this season

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - The Edmonton Oilers have activated forward Isaac Howard off Injured Reserve (IR) and loaned him to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, the team announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old winger appeared in 13 games for the Oilers this season, recording one goal and two assists, before sustaining a lower-body injury on his first shift during a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 31.

Over 48 career NHL games, Howard has posted three goals and five assists for eight points, while amassing 50 points (24G, 26A) in 48 AHL contests for the Condors.

Howard gives the Oilers a 2-1 lead on the man advantage in the third

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