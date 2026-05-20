COMMUNITY: 25 years of impact with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

There are certain things in sport that go far beyond wins, losses, and championships. For me, one of the most meaningful has been watching the growth and impact of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) over the past 25 years.

When the Foundation was first established, none of us could have fully imagined what it would become. I had the privilege of serving on the Foundation's very first board, continued in that role until 2022, and remain an active supporter to this day. In those early days, the goal was simple – give back in a meaningful way and use the platform of the Oilers to make a difference in people's lives. What's happened since then has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Today, the EOCF has supported more than 1,000 charities, and reached over 140 communities across Oil Country, and more than $114 million has been invested directly back into those communities. Those numbers are impressive, but what they represent is something much deeper. They represent opportunity, hope, and in many cases, they represent a turning point in a young person's life.

One of the initiatives that best captures this is Every Kid Deserves a Shot. Through this initiative, over 75,000 kids have been introduced to the game of hockey, many for the very first time. For those of us who grew up in the game, it’s easy to take for granted what hockey can provide: structure, friendships, confidence, and a sense of belonging. Programs like Colby's Kids, Oilers Hockey School, First Shift, and ICE School are not just about learning to skate or shoot a puck, they're about opening doors. They're about giving kids a chance to be part of something bigger than themselves.

At the same time, the Foundation's Standing Up for Oil Country investment pillar reminds us that community support isn't just about sport – it's about being there when people need it most. I think back to the response during the Fort McMurray wildfires. That was a moment where an entire region was facing unimaginable challenges, and the Foundation stepped up in a meaningful way to support families and communities in crisis. That's what this organization is all about: responding, supporting, and standing alongside Oil Country when it matters most.

There are also moments that remind you just how special this all is. During the NHL's 100-year centennial celebration, when the 1984-85 Oilers were recognized as the greatest team of all time, our group had the opportunity to celebrate in a way that truly mattered. We visited the Stollery Children's Hospital to mark a donation made by the EOCF in that team's honour. Standing there as a team again – but this time focused on giving back – was something I'll never forget. None of this happens by accident.

The success of the EOCF is a reflection of the incredible people and supporters behind it. The staff who work tirelessly, the partners who believe in its mission, the board members past and present who have volunteered their time, energy and leadership over the past 25 years – many of whom I’ve had the chance to sit alongside – and most importantly, the fans whose passion and unwavering support make it all possible.

In hockey, we often talk about legacy and what you leave behind. The EOCF's legacy isn't measured in banners or trophies. It's measured in lives impacted, communities strengthened, and opportunities created for those who need them most. That's something everyone in Oil Country can take pride in. And if the first 25 years are any indication, the best is still ahead.

Kevin Lowe is an Oilers alumnus, former Board Member of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, and six-time Stanley Cup champion.