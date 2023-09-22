CAMP: Holloway hoping to stake claim to regular Oilers role

EDMONTON, AB – The bright lights of Hollywood are expected to shine even brighter in Oil Country this NHL season.

Forward Dylan Holloway, known simply as ‘Hollywood’ in the Oilers locker room, took last year’s preseason by storm with four goals and two assists – including a hat-trick – over six exhibition games as the 21-year-old winger worked to find his footing at the NHL level after wrist surgery limited his first professional season to only 33 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors.

Despite those strong early returns to his NHL career, some of the Oilers veterans who were locks for the opening-day roster were hesitant to bestow the ‘Hollywood’ moniker, originally coined by former defenceman Tyson Barrie, upon the up-and-coming rookie forward who carries with him the pedigree and swagger of being a first-round pick by the Oilers in 2021.

"No, no, no. He's got a long way to go to earn that nickname with me," Kane said before Holloway’s hat-trick against the Vancouver Canucks last preseason. “I think just continue to have that confidence and belief in himself, which I don't think he needs a lot of help with.”

Coming into this year’s Oilers Training Camp, ‘Hollywood’ has fully earned his title and his potential as a young forward who can find a permanent place, and a significant role, in Edmonton’s Stanley Cup-hopeful locker room this season after accruing 51 more games of NHL experience and recording three goals and six assists in ’22-23 – including his first NHL goal on Broadway at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

“Yeah, I'm glad I earned the nickname,” he said. “I know he told me I got to earn it, but yeah, it feels pretty good and to have that kind of that banter with your teammates.”

“I want to step up and help the team as best I can, so I’ve just got to work as hard as I can and learn from the older guys and try and help out.”