BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

CALGARY, AB – From green jacket to blue sweater.

Mike Weir has received some memorable pieces of clothing during his illustrious golf career – most notably the three-button, single-breasted verdant green blazer awarded to the champion of the Masters, which he became in 2003 as the first-ever Canadian to win the prestigious tournament.

The 54-year-old added another article to his collection on Friday when Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner presented him with a signed number 74 jersey, in exchange for some golf gear autographer by Weir, when the two met at the Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary.

Skinner was invited to attend various events as part of the lone Canadian tournament on the PGA TOUR Champions (formerly the Senior PGA Tour) schedule that has raised more than $100 million for youth-based charities in Alberta since its inception.