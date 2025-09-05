BLOG: Skinner digging to improve ahead of big season for club & country

EDMONTON, AB – For goaltender Stuart Skinner, it’s time to get digging.
The 26-year-old Edmonton product believes the experience he’s gained so far in his career has him well-positioned this season to grow even more as a starting netminder in what he expects to be a big 2025-26 campaign for himself – not only with the Oilers, but for Team Canada at the Olympics, too.
“For my goals this year, of course, I want to set the bar high,” Skinner said after Thursday’s informal skate at the Downtown Community Arena. “I want to go to the Olympics. I want to be a goalie for Team Canada. I want to be able to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and finish the job this year.
“And that just goes back to getting another full 82 games and four rounds under our belt to really feel it out even more and really learn from this past year. It's the same for me as an individual and for us as a team. Being able to use it moving forward and having a good start to the season is crucial.
“I think everyone's goal in the NHL, if you ask them, is to win the Stanley Cup. But we definitely want to finish the job here.”