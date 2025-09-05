BLOG: Skinner digging to improve ahead of big season for club & country

Skinner and the Oilers are coming off back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025, both ending in defeats to the Florida Panthers, with the netminder having started 218 regular-season and playoff games for the Blue & Orange over parts of his five NHL seasons since 2020 – two of those being spent as Edmonton’s definitive number one goalie.

Skinner was a Calder Trophy finalist in 2022-23 for the League’s top rookie award and was named an NHL All-Star for the first time in his career that season after making 50 starts and assuming starter duties from Jack Campbell to finish 29-14-5 with a .914 SV% and 2.75 GAA.

He made 12 NHL playoff appearances (11 starts) that year, getting his first taste of starting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and has experienced more highs and lows over 50 more postseason contests since then over the past three seasons, including Edmonton's two consecutive runs to the Final that both ended in heartbreak for the Oilers.

Skinner, who turns 27 years old in November, believes that the improvements he’s made to his mental game in recent seasons will help him further evolve on the technical side this year as an NHL starter, with new Oilers Goaltending Coach Peter Aubry providing him a new perspective and a fresh voice.

"For me, in past years, being able to just really bring myself into the game here, being able to get a couple NHL seasons under my belt has been great for slowing the game down more and more and more as a goalie," Skinner said. "The play's coming fast in this league, so being able to learn that skill has been huge.

"It's been challenging, but I believe I'm at the stage of my career where I can really dig into my game in the way I want to play. Just the type of experience I've been able to have, I know how to go into a game. I know how to be ready. I know how to win games. I know how to win games in challenging situations. I know how to bounce back from really tough situations, so I'm just going to use that to my advantage."