BLOG: Savoie prepared for Oilers opportunity coming out of the break

EDMONTON, AB – For Oilers prospect Matt Savoie, this is a lot more than just a chance for some extra reps during the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Turns out, he’ll be staying when action resumes for the Oilers this weekend, and a shot at showcasing his growth in the NHL is one that he’s duly earned.

“For me, it's really exciting just to see where I could potentially play and where I could be, and it just brings more excitement to my eyes and makes me want to continue pushing myself as hard as I can to get to that next level and be a contributor here,” he said following Oilers pracitce on Tuesday afternoon.

Savoie is expected to see action with the Blue & Orange during their upcoming five-game road trip on the East Coast starting Saturday in Philadelphia after being among the Oilers players who practiced on Tuesday afternoon at Rogers Place for the first time in nearly two weeks after the break for 4 Nations.