BLOG: Roslovic focused on making the most of 'great opportunity' with Oilers

“Speed, scoring,” Roslovic said of what he brings to the Oilers. “Try to be a buzzsaw out there, make plays – kind of the thing that everyone already knows me for – and then be a good guy in the locker room, come in and fit well, don't disrupt and gel.”

For the 28-year-old, it’s a huge opportunity to add his skills to an established contender in Edmonton and compete for a Stanley Cup after coming close in back-to-back playoffs as a member of the Rangers and Hurricanes, who both made the Eastern Conference Final in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“That's going to be the theme of today. Opportunity to win; opportunity to play with great players,” Roslovic said. “I've been to the Conference Final the last two years too, and these guys obviously went all the way. But the fire is in me too. I want to win. I know how hard it is, so it's a great opportunity.”

After another productive year with Carolina, surpassing the 30-point mark for the fourth time in his eight-year career following successful stints with the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, Roslovic tried to find the best deal possible in free agency but knew the Oilers had interest in him.

General Manager & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman mentioned during his impromptu media availability after the trade that he’s been interested in signing Roslovic dating back to the summer, but conversations didn’t pick back up for several weeks when he changed agents and re-established Edmonton’s desire to add him to their group.

After that, it was an easy negotiation.

“We’ve been talking to Jack going back to the summer, and I know he changed agents, and I talked to him maybe five weeks ago, Bowman said. “We've been in touch the whole time, and I said the same thing to him then that I did the other day when this picked back up, which was, ‘We love the player, but we don't have a lot of money to spend right now, so if he wants to come here and bet on himself and get a chance to play, we'd love to have him’.

“I think he was obviously weighing his options and came to the decision that this was the place he wanted to be.”