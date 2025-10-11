BLOG: Roslovic focused on making the most of 'great opportunity' with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – “Opportunity,” said forward Jack Roslovic on Friday.
“I'm here now. I want to focus on being here, playing well, and doing what I bring from a hockey standpoint. That's where the focus is now.”
After enduring an unpredictable offseason that required patience while trying to find the right landing spot, Jack Roslovic is happy to circle back to a Stanley Cup contender in the Oilers, who were always interested in adding him if the timing and the terms were right.
And it turns out, they were.
“This summer was the summer, and we're onwards and upwards,” Roslovic added. “It wasn't fun, but Stan [Bowman] always had interest, so it's great to be a place where you're wanted and a place where you see yourself succeeding. "It's great for me, and I’m just excited to be with the team and get going.”
The Oilers signed Roslovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract that broke news during the first intermission of Edmonton’s season opener against Calgary at Rogers Place on Wednesday to give both the team and player a jolt of excitement after the puck had already dropped on a brand new campaign.
Roslovic adds more depth to the Oilers' already stacked forward group by giving them another capable five-on-five scorer who posted 22 goals and 39 points with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25, scoring all but one of his goals at even strength while playing with the likes of Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.