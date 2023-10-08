BLOG: Oilers thankful for family on Thanksgiving as regular season approaches

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are thankful to be one day closer to the start of the regular season, and for their close-knit dressing room culture that includes the extended families of every player, coach, trainer and member of the management staff.
With the arrival of Thanksgiving, Sunday at Rogers Place was an opportunity for the Blue & Orange to put their focus on spending some quality family time together at the rink following the morning’s optional skate before the start of the long grind of the regular season.
The feel around the room was a lot looser and light-hearted after a long Training Camp that’s taken a lot of the attention and efforts from the Oilers players and coaches over the past two-plus weeks, with their families having the chance to enjoy the team facilities, the dressing room or take in the opportunity to hit the ice.