BLOG: Oilers thankful for family on Thanksgiving as regular season approaches

“I think when families are around, they provide energy to the group and it's the start of this season,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Something to celebrate is that we're about to embark on the rigours of an 82-game schedule. I thought today was a little bit lower-key in how we handled things.

“It was a good day to bring everybody out and have people together, and we try and do that over the course of the season just to break up the monotony of an 82-game schedule.”

Without them, there’s a good chance they wouldn’t have the opportunity they have now to compete in the NHL every day and make their livings as professional hockey players.

“It's special, especially after coming off a long, hard training camp,” said Derek Ryan, who’s adopted Canadian Thanksgiving into his yearly holiday routine from professional and collegiate stints in Canada and abroad in Europe.

“You kind of get together as a group, you bring the people in that mean the most to you and have done a lot to get you where you are now, and it's just nice to get to know everyone a little bit more and hang out and be with each other.”