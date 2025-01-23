BLOG: Oilers prepared to play more physical in rematch against Canucks

The fallout from Saturday night’s 3-2 defeat in Vancouver saw captain Connor McDavid handed a three-game suspension for cross-checking forward Conor Garland after being held down for 10 seconds in the slot while the Oilers chased an equalizer late in regulation.

While the Oilers players and coaches aren’t exactly sure how the incident will impact tonight’s matchup, they’re equipped to answer in kind if things start to trend toward becoming more physical.

That approach leaks into every aspect of their game, including throwing more hits to impose themselves on the Canucks, checking harder defensively on the forecheck, and working harder to protect the puck and win battles in all areas of the ice.

The importance for the Oilers remains on not letting the emotion of the game take away from what makes them successful, which lies in their positional play defensively and their overall offensive ability – having just limited the league-leading Capitals to 11 even-strength shots while more than doubling them with 32 shots on goal.

Despite two decent showings in their last two defeats, the Oilers are looking to avoid losing three games in a row in regulation for the first time since their first three matches of the 2024-25 NHL season.

“I think it's important. Obviously, we're not scared in there,” Brown added. “We can play just as hard as any group, but I think what sets us apart is our puck play. So with that being said, it's important to establish ourselves physically and make sure that they have to stop their feet, especially their top players, and that it's a muddy track for them; but at the same time, not letting what makes our group so good slip away and making sure that our puck play is good.

“Sometimes those don't always go hand in hand. When you're looking to get hits and looking to chase the game a little bit, you end up chasing the game. So the priority for us is playing with the puck and making it tough on them when they do have it.”