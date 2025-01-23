BLOG: Oilers prepared to play more physical in rematch against Canucks

The Oilers are ready answer with a more physical approach against the Canucks on Thursday but won't let the occasion take away from what makes them successful as a team

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

EDMONTON, AB – Expect fireworks that fit the occasion, but dont expect explosions that will blow the Blue & Orange's game out of proportion.

With a spirited rematch on tap against the Vancouver Canucks tonight, the Edmonton Oilers are prepared to adapt to a more physical approach against their Pacific Division rivals at Rogers Place if the situation calls for it while sticking to their game plan focused on defensive details and generating offence.

“I think we all love playing the Canucks,” winger Connor Brown said. “It's a rivalry, especially after the tough series that we had last year. The emotions are always high, and so those are the games you want to be a part of – especially with how the last game ended.

“I'm sure every guy in there will be ready to go.”

The fallout from Saturday night’s 3-2 defeat in Vancouver saw captain Connor McDavid handed a three-game suspension for cross-checking forward Conor Garland after being held down for 10 seconds in the slot while the Oilers chased an equalizer late in regulation.

While the Oilers players and coaches aren’t exactly sure how the incident will impact tonight’s matchup, they’re equipped to answer in kind if things start to trend toward becoming more physical.

That approach leaks into every aspect of their game, including throwing more hits to impose themselves on the Canucks, checking harder defensively on the forecheck, and working harder to protect the puck and win battles in all areas of the ice.

The importance for the Oilers remains on not letting the emotion of the game take away from what makes them successful, which lies in their positional play defensively and their overall offensive ability – having just limited the league-leading Capitals to 11 even-strength shots while more than doubling them with 32 shots on goal.

Despite two decent showings in their last two defeats, the Oilers are looking to avoid losing three games in a row in regulation for the first time since their first three matches of the 2024-25 NHL season.

“I think it's important. Obviously, we're not scared in there,” Brown added. “We can play just as hard as any group, but I think what sets us apart is our puck play. So with that being said, it's important to establish ourselves physically and make sure that they have to stop their feet, especially their top players, and that it's a muddy track for them; but at the same time, not letting what makes our group so good slip away and making sure that our puck play is good.

“Sometimes those don't always go hand in hand. When you're looking to get hits and looking to chase the game a little bit, you end up chasing the game. So the priority for us is playing with the puck and making it tough on them when they do have it.”

Brown added that it’ll be important for the Oilers to choose when to go for a hit or when they need to up their physical game.

Whether it’s the Canucks or the Blue Jackets, there’s no difference.

“It's picking your spots,” he said. “When you have a chance to bury a guy, you bury him. When you have a chance to get some skin, you do. But it’s about making sure that's not taken away from our team identity, which is positional play and puck play.

No matter who we play, that's gotta be the principle for us – making sure that we're sticking to our identity and we're not shifting based on if some team wants to come in and get as many hits as possible. Sometimes, that opens up more eyes for us.”

Playing to the advantage of the Oilers is their team maturity, built over three deep runs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last three seasons and having the oldest team in the NHL.

Edmonton's youngest player on the roster is Vasily Podkolzin, a former Canucks who's 23 years old and has 184 games of NHL experience.

"Nobody knows [what will happen]," Podkolzin said. "It'll be a different game, and we're going to try to win and we'll try to get back to winning ways. Whatever happens, happens, so I can't even tell you what will happen tonight, but we'll try our best."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch added: "We don't get pushed around. I know the hit totals were always on the negative side, but I think we're just a more veteran group. I don't think we go out of our way to finish checks. Part of that good defensive hockey that we play is the chances that we give up, we're one of the best in the league, if not the best, and a lot of that has to do with us not running around getting out of position to finish checks.

"There are pros and cons of playing that physical style, but giving up chances is one of the pros of it. That's a strength of ours. But for other teams wanting to be physical against us and wanting to hit, we have absolutely no issues with that. There are certainly no players that are afraid of that. It's just part of the game.

