BLOG: Oilers 'knew exactly what they needed' hiring new coaches, says Knoblauch

EDMONTON, AB – Analyze, assess and react to bring in the coaches that fit your staff best.

The Edmonton Oilers took the patient and pragmatic approach to filling out their coaching staff amidst a changing landscape this summer – an approach that Head Coach Kris Knoblauch believes yielded the best possible additions to their bench to help maximize each player’s potential for the 2025-26 NHL season.

“I think everybody brings a little bit of a different element, and you don't want to have all the same guys," Knoblauch said on Monday. “You need energy and analytical thinkers. I think we were able to just sit back, wait a little bit, and then after Glen was hired, we really moved on with that process of interviewing for all those spots.”

On Monday, the club named Paul McFarland an Assistant Coach, along with Peter Aubry taking over as Goalie Coach and Conor Allen being hired as the team's Skills Coach as a trio of new faces in Oil Country on the staff who’ve been handpicked to bring their fresh perspectives and ideas to an Oilers group that’s coming off their second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Glen Gulutzan, who served as an assistant coach for seven seasons in Edmonton, departed on July 1 to take over the head coaching duties for the Dallas Stars, along with Skating Coach David Pelletier joining him as an assistant. Dustin Schwartz did not have his contract renewed by the Oilers to serve as goalie coach for his 12th season.

Mark Stuart was retained as an assistant coach to oversee the penalty kill and will take over the defence from Paul Coffey, who’ll return to his previous role with the club as Special Advisor to ownership and hockey operations after serving as an assistant for the last two seasons under Knoblauch since his hiring as head coach of the Oilers on Nov. 12, 2023. Video Coach Noah Segall was also signed to a contract extension.