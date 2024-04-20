BLOG: Oilers kick off playoff season with a spirited practice

EDMONTON, AB – That non-stop playoff feeling is back in Oil Country, and judging by the atmosphere surrounding the Oilers’ first practice of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have no plans on having those unbeatable vibes come to an end before hockey's holy grail is hoisted above their heads in June.

“I wish guys practiced that hard all the time,” Connor McDavid said. “But it was a good practice up and down. I thought guys were dialled in and looked good.”

On Saturday morning, a passionate skate for the Oilers at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District saw them operate with a playoff intensity that they hope will carry into Game 1 of their first-round matchup with the Kings on Monday at Rogers Place – the third straight meeting between the two Pacific Division rivals in the opening series.

The fast-paced practice for Edmonton started earlier than anticipated when all of the club’s participating players, goalies and coaches arrived on the ice early looking rejuvenated and eager to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

The skate didn’t introduce any new tactics or approaches for the Oilers, who were focused instead on keeping their competitive juices flowing and maintaining their high levels of performance for when the puck drops on Game 1 against the Kings on home ice.

“You just want to feel good about yourself and make sure that everything's ready to go,” McDavid said. “You don't have to reinvent the wheel here.”