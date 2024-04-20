BLOG: Oilers kick off playoff season with a spirited practice

"I wish guys practiced that hard all the time, but it was a good practice up and down. I thought guys were dialled in and looked good," Connor McDavid said after Saturday's practice

20240420_practice_photos_FULL_RES-4
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – That non-stop playoff feeling is back in Oil Country, and judging by the atmosphere surrounding the Oilers’ first practice of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have no plans on having those unbeatable vibes come to an end before hockey's holy grail is hoisted above their heads in June.

“I wish guys practiced that hard all the time,” Connor McDavid said. “But it was a good practice up and down. I thought guys were dialled in and looked good.”

On Saturday morning, a passionate skate for the Oilers at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District saw them operate with a playoff intensity that they hope will carry into Game 1 of their first-round matchup with the Kings on Monday at Rogers Place – the third straight meeting between the two Pacific Division rivals in the opening series.

The fast-paced practice for Edmonton started earlier than anticipated when all of the club’s participating players, goalies and coaches arrived on the ice early looking rejuvenated and eager to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

The skate didn’t introduce any new tactics or approaches for the Oilers, who were focused instead on keeping their competitive juices flowing and maintaining their high levels of performance for when the puck drops on Game 1 against the Kings on home ice.

“You just want to feel good about yourself and make sure that everything's ready to go,” McDavid said. “You don't have to reinvent the wheel here.”

Connor speaks to the media following Saturday's practice

The Oilers and Kings will be plenty familiar with one another from their three consecutive meetings in the first round and four regular-season meetings in 2023-24, with the Oilers coming away with three of the four victories – including both that were played in Edmonton.

Over their last two post-season meetings with LA, Edmonton has failed to win both of their previous Game 1s, giving the Kings an early platform in the series before they fought their way back to win in seven and six games, respectively.

On Monday, coming out of the gate strongly to get the early jump on the Kings this time around is at the top of their priority list for the Oilers, who'll want to take the wind out of their sails early with a strong effort at home. The Oilers are 21-3 all-time in playoff series where they were victorious in Game 1.

"We'd love to have a great Game 1. It's something that's been a struggle of our group for whatever reason," said McDavid, who has recorded 24 points in the 13 playoff games against the Kings over the past two seasons.

"I wish I could pinpoint what it was, but we've played well in Game 1s and just not got it done. I thought last year, we played a really good game against LA and just lost in overtime. Maybe a couple of [tough] calls, but it's playoff hockey. You've got to find a way to close it up."

Kris speaks to the media as the team prepares to face the Kings

The Oilers didn’t have forwards Evander Kane or Mattias Janmark on the ice for Saturday’s practice, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch mentioned that he’s hopeful both players can be back on the ice for practice on Sunday before dressing in Game 1.

“We hope to have [Kane] on the ice tomorrow and we'll find out and see how his health is. Hopefully, he's available for Game 1,” Knoblauch said. “Janmark again is hopeful. We anticipate he'll be on the ice and we’re hopeful that he'll be playing."

During Saturday's practice, Connor McDavid was between Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman on the first line while Dylan Holloway remained on the third unit with Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod.

Without two of their regular forwards, the Oilers could be forced to shuffle their lines for Game 1 if either is unable to go. McDavid mentioned that he's enjoyed playing with Henrique in limited opportunities this season due to his teammate's responsible nature, and that their offensive chemistry could click at the right time in Game 1.

Tony, Bob & Jack tee up the Oilers first-round series with the Kings

"It hasn't been too long, just a couple of games, but he's a solid, responsible player who takes care of his own end, which is great. I love playing with guys like that," McDavid said. "Offensively, I think things are still maybe trying to click, but that takes time."

Derek Ryan was at left wing on the fourth line with Sam Carrick and Connor Brown, with no changes being made on defence or in between the pipes with Stuart Skinner expected to start his 13th career playoff game.

"I think with the experiences that I've gotten, I'll use those as much as I'm able to," Skinner said. I have been throughout this whole year. Obviously, it's a very exciting series. I was able to play them last year and I've been able to play them a lot in the last two years, so it'll be a battle. They always give us such a hard time."

News Feed

GENE'S BLOG: Principe Playoff Primer

RELEASE: Broberg & Erne loaned to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers to face Kings in first round of playoffs

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Gagner & Erne recalled from Bakersfield

BLOG: Broberg back with Oilers following dominant stretch in Bakersfield

RELEASE: Nurse selected as Oilers nominee for King Clancy Trophy

PROJECTED LINEUP: Broberg & Stecher drawing in against the Coyotes

PREVIEW: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers playoffs returning to ICE District

GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

RELEASE: McDavid joins elite company with 100th assist

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sharks