BLOG: Oilers feel better equipped to deal with Stanley Cup Final emotions

EDMONTON, AB – Connor Brown understood the assignment.

Despite being injured for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place last Tuesday, the winger had been reading the starting lineup in the Oilers dressing room for their previous two victories, so he wasn’t going to let his absence stop the streak.

After Head Coach Kris Knoblauch gave his pre-game address and motioned as if he was going to hand the lineup sheet to Brown, who didn’t appear to be in the room, out popped the winger from the cabinet beneath the team’s TV screen to surprise his teammates, pumping them up before their 4-1 victory that gave them a 3-1 series lead with another rousing lineup read.

“Actually, our [Video & Analytics Coaching Coordinator Erik Elenz] did it during the regular season,” Brown said. “We had a little winning streak, and he was coming up with stuff, so I took that one out of his book. Thought it’d get the boys going a bit.”

“I was in there at the eight-minute mark, so it was 20-plus minutes in there. I had my phone and a little cushion, so it wasn't too bad. I was texting [Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison] and he was giving me the lineup, so I had to memorize it. He was giving me a play-by-play of what was going on."

Brown and his Oilers teammates are hoping for a few more light-hearted moments like those over the next few weeks in comparison to last year’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Having been in this position before, the Oilers know the importance of not letting the pressure of the moment get the best of them, and this is one of the ways they’ve learned to deal with the emotions of the Stanley Cup Final that they’ve experienced first-hand from last year’s run.

“I think that's exactly it. When you're playing the Stanley Cup Final and you're trying to break through, the pressure's high and the moment's big, and it's important to kind of have fun along the way,” Brown said. “I think that's what this team does a really good job of. We have fun for one another, we play for one another, and it doesn't mean we play any less hard; if anything, we play harder, but it just relaxes us.

“We learned a lot from last year and understand what it takes, so it’s nice to have that blueprint.”