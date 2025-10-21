BLOG: Oilers celebrate Henrique's 1000th game with special shirts in Ottawa

For Henrique, it was a special day made even more memorable by the ones he shares the Oilers’ locker room with, underpinning what he believes to be the best part about being in the NHL and professional hockey – the people around him that make every day great.

“It's been a fun morning,” Henrique said. “I kind of forgot about the shirts, and that's kind of a bit of a tradition. So that was fun at breakfast, seeing that this morning, and [Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison] up to his old tricks with some videos and all that sort of stuff… I saw Savvy wearing out the Red Bull logo on the back, and I was like, ‘Ah, he must be a race fan too, I guess.’ And then I saw the rest of the shirt.”

“That's the best part of the game – that camaraderie in the room and joking around with everybody and having fun and being light-hearted and just the joy that that brings to the game with everybody in there and being a part of it.

The 35-year-old has tried to embrace that ethos of being the best teammate possible, while being a leader in the locker room for some of the team’s younger players and a reliable one on the ice by leading by example.

“Just a good person, a good teammate, and that's all I've ever tried to do,” he said. “I try just to be a leader in the room and lead by example. I'm not a rah-rah type of guy. I just try to go about my business every day as a professional and I take that very seriously. But at the same time, I like to have fun and joke around and keep things light and that sort of thing too.

“I hope along the way that there are a number of guys out there who I’ve helped in their career somehow, and I think that's all you can kind of ask for.