BLOG: Oilers celebrate Henrique's 1000th game with special shirts in Ottawa

KANATA, ON – Start your engines for Rico’s special day.
A milestone evening for Oilers forward Adam Henrique in celebrating his 1,000th career NHL game on Tuesday night became even more memorable thanks to his teammates and the club’s support staff before the morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
To mark the occasion, Henrique’s teammates and the Oilers travelling staff surprised him by showing up to team breakfast and this morning’s pre-game skate wearing custom shirts crested with Castrol, Coors Light and Red Bull logos, along with a special racing font that reads ‘RICO’ on the front in homage of the 35-year-old’s love of Nascar and motorsports.
On the back of the shirts, six lines of text read:
DRAFTED: 3RD ROUND, 82ND OVERALL, IN 2008 BY NEW JERSEY
1ST NHL GOAL: 11/3/2022 AT PHI – 455 TOTAL GAMES PLAYED
TRADED TO ANAHEIM ON 11/30/2017
1ST NHL HAT TRICK AT NJD ON 12/17/2023 – 435 TOTAL GAMES PLAYED
TRADED TO EDMONTON ON 03/06/2024 – 110 TOTAL GAMES PLAYED
1000TH NHL GAME 10/21/2025 AT OTT