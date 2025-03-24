BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins' production from versatile role proving valuable for the Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – One thing that hasn’t changed about Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (other than his appearance, demeanour and consistency) is that you can always rely on the longest-tenured Oiler to show you where standard lies within the dressing room.
There's nothing 'Nuge' about that.
“Nuge is one of the only people I think I’ve met that hasn't changed,” longtime teammate Darnell Nurse said on Monday afternoon. “He's the same, looks the same, sounds the same, carries himself the same, and he's just such a mild-mannered, nice, genuine and great teammate, but a competitor on the ice, too.
“I think that's what sometimes gets lost is just how fierce he is once he gets out there and straps on those pads, and how much he wants to win each and every night. I can only speak for myself, but coming in here, he set a great example for me as a young guy and continues to set that example for our team each and every day.”
Nurse’s description of Nugent-Hopkins’ presence as a leader and a competitor accurately sums up the added importance that No. 93 is currently taking on for the Oilers without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl available because of injuries, with the two superstars set to be out for at least a couple of more games according to Head Coach Kris Knoblauch following Monday's skate at Rogers Place.