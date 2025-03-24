BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins' production from versatile role proving valuable for the Oilers

In Edmonton’s first game without the Dynamic Duo in the lineup since McDavid entered the League in 2015-16, Nugent-Hopkins led the charge against Seattle in a 5-4 victory on Saturday with his fourth career hat-trick, finding the scoresheet three times for the first time since Mar. 26, 2019.

His first came at even strength just after an Edmonton penalty had expired, the second arrived on the power play, and the other to complete the hat trick? It came shorthanded in the final three minutes of regulation, while he was on the ice helping defend a one-goal lead with the Kraken playing six-on-four.

That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the man known in the locker room as 'Nuggy' or 'Nuge', who continues to be huge for this team as he tracks toward becoming the all-time leader in games played for the Oilers near the tail end of the 2026-27 campaign, needing 22 more regular-season games to pass Ryan Smyth and 88 more contests to surpass Kevin Lowe for the franchise lead.

Nugent-Hopkins currently has nine points (four goals) over his last four contests, including two shorthanded goals and one on the power play, while spending his even-strength time at centre on a line with Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin – two forwards who’ve no doubt benefitted from his experience and expertise while playing on his wings.

Part of that success has come from his move back to centre, going from the left wing of the top line next to Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman – which was one of the best lines in the NHL last season – to garnering more puck touches and having more influence down the middle on the third line with Podkolzin and Arvidsson that's playing like their top line with no 29 or 97 for the Oilers.

"I think he can play both, and right now, he's playing his best hockey playing centre," Knoblauch said. "I don't necessarily think that he has to play centre to be playing his best. I think it's just the timing is what it is.

"Right now, it's easier to get out of a funk or find your game because of the rhythm of the game and the way he plays. You just touch the puck more, you're able to make more plays, you're on the move, and it's just a better situation that he's been making the most of. Also, the two wingers that he's got right now are playing probably their best hockey, so collectively, those three we've been very happy with."