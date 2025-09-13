BLOG: McDavid walks out with Morgan Wallen

EDMONTON, AB – Morgan Wallen had some help from Connor McDavid on Friday.

The country music superstar performed his first of back-to-back concerts at Commonwealth Stadium to wrap up his I'm The Problem Tour 2025 and made his way to the stage alongside the Edmonton Oilers captain.

Throughout his tour, Wallen has walked out with famous athletes and other celebrities relevant to the city in which he's performing, including former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista last weekend in Toronto – the only other Canadian stop on the summer-long circuit.

Other walk-out appearances included former all-star pitcher Rogers Clemens in Houston, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in Madison and iconic Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch in Seattle.

McDavid has said on multiple occasions that Wallen is one of his favourite musicians. Shout-out to Oilers fan Amanda Ginn for capturing this video of Wallen and McDavid's grand entrance.