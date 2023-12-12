BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach

EDMONTON, AB – For a battle at Rogers Place billed as the first-ever staging of ‘Connor vs. Connor’, the players, coaches and fans alike of the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks will be hard-pressed to keep their focus on the play and not the two generational talents who make up the headlining act.

“I think it's very exciting for everybody who's got a ticket tonight to watch the game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Anyone at home watching the game will see two exceptional players – one who's been obviously in the League for a while and doing exceptional things, and the other one who's just coming up and having a great season.

“I think it's very exciting to watch and for myself on behind the bench, I'll be enjoying it too and hopefully I don't get distracted too much with all the nice plays.”

“I think it's a great night for hockey.”

Both McDavid and Bedard have their focuses set on the result rather than the buzz being generated around their rivalry tonight, but there have been and will be more moments on Tuesday for both of them to soak in the experience of matching up against one another for the first time.

The careers of the two elite forwards are separated by eight years but have been intertwined for many seasons before Bedard even arrived in the NHL due to their unique exceptional and generational statuses.