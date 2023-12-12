BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach

“He's got a good head on his shoulders. He knows what he's doing. He's got a good group of guys on the other side to help him and it seems like he's handling everything well," McDavid said

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – For a battle at Rogers Place billed as the first-ever staging of ‘Connor vs. Connor’, the players, coaches and fans alike of the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks will be hard-pressed to keep their focus on the play and not the two generational talents who make up the headlining act.

“I think it's very exciting for everybody who's got a ticket tonight to watch the game,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Anyone at home watching the game will see two exceptional players – one who's been obviously in the League for a while and doing exceptional things, and the other one who's just coming up and having a great season. 

“I think it's very exciting to watch and for myself on behind the bench, I'll be enjoying it too and hopefully I don't get distracted too much with all the nice plays.”

“I think it's a great night for hockey.”

Both McDavid and Bedard have their focuses set on the result rather than the buzz being generated around their rivalry tonight, but there have been and will be more moments on Tuesday for both of them to soak in the experience of matching up against one another for the first time.

The careers of the two elite forwards are separated by eight years but have been intertwined for many seasons before Bedard even arrived in the NHL due to their unique exceptional and generational statuses.

Connor speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday's game in Edmonton

“I don't think either of us would see it as individual head-to-head,” said Bedard, speaking to the large contingent of media outside the Chicago Blackhawks dressing room.

“It's our teams going at it, and for me watching [the Oilers] for the past eight years in the NHL and following them like any hockey fan before that, and just what he's been able to do is just remarkable. So getting to see it up close here tonight and go against it should be a lot of fun.”

McDavid remembers vividly the first time he played against the likes of Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin during his first few NHL seasons, and Tuesday night will be the first time both generational talents will get a glimpse at one another in competitive action.

“I was excited. It was exciting for me to play against Sid,” McDavid recalled. “I remember even my first one against Ovi, skating around and seeing the big number eight on the other side. It was a dream come true.

“Like Ovechkin, you know his shot's coming but here he is chasing down 800 some-odd goals, so the great players can do that. And obviously [Bedard's] one of those guys.”

The two have gotten to know one another when training at BioSteel camp over the past few seasons in Ontario, where McDavid was impressed by Bedard’s ability and his wisdom at such a young age.

Connor speaks to the media ahead of Tuesday's game vs. Chicago

“Obviously his shot is really what jumps off, but I was impressed by just how smart he was, how skilled he is and how good he is with the puck,” McDavid said. “Anytime you're a player of his stature, you're going to have a lot of different skills and he's got all the tools in the toolbox.”

Over their off-season training, Bedard admits to asking as many questions as possible to the OIlers captain, along with Leon Draisaitl and more players like Darnell Nurse who were in attendance at the BioSteel camp that’s put on by former NHLer Gary Roberts.

“I don't want to annoy him too much,” Bedard said. “But if I can throw a couple of questions in there. And he was great with me this summer. He was always kind of giving me little things and it was really cool to see such a nice, humble guy, and it was pretty cool for me to get to spend some time with him.”

There’s no other player in the NHL who understands what Bedard has been through in terms of expectation and exposure as a highly-touted first-overall pick in the NHL.

In terms of providing personal advice to the 18-year-old, the captain believes Bedard already has the requirements to find his own way in this tough League.

“That's kind of the best experience you can get,” McDavid said. “Again, there's not a ton of advice that's being thrown around in the League. Guys talk about a lot of different situations, but not necessarily advice. 

“For me, it was just being around the group I knew. I was very fortunate to have a guy like [Taylor Hall] in Edmonton, and I think [Jordan Eberle] as a veteran presence. Those guys just made it real easy for me.”

