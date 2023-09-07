BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – For Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, the time is now.

Over a week before rookies report to Penticton for the Young Stars Tournament and two weeks before the start of Main Camp, the veterans are in town and shaking off the offseason rust at Captain’s skates.

The on-ice sessions are setup without the Oilers coaching staff and give the group some time to build or re-establish chemistry in advance of organized team activities. The early arrival is a statement of intent by Connor McDavid and the rest of the squad that they have unfinished business to take care of in 2023-24.

“I think it says a lot about where our group's at,” McDavid said about the team’s early arrivals in Edmonton. “Everybody's dialed in, everybody's super motivated, everybody's determined, and everybody's in it together. I think that's kind of the message that I've been feeling, at least just by guys wanting to come back and make sure we're all together for a couple of weeks.”

The early launch is by design. Over the last two seasons, the Oilers have stuttered out of the starting blocks before becoming one of the league’s hottest teams in the second half of the league calendar. In 2021-22, the Oilers rode the wave of Head Coach Jay Woodcroft’s appointment to a 26-9-3 record in the final 38 games on their way to the Western Conference Finals.

Last season, Edmonton channeled the deadline addition of Mattias Ekholm to enter the postseason on an 18-2-1 hot streak. Despite the torrid runs entering the playoffs, in both seasons the Oilers were unable to make up for their lacklustre starts and were without the final trump card of home-ice advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.