BLOG: Knoblauch's respectable approach resonating with Oilers players

EDMONTON, AB – Kris Knoblauch is here to stay in Oil Country.
It's an exciting day for the head coach, his players and the entire fanbase after the pride of Imperial, Saskatchewan put pen to paper on a three-year extension with the club on Friday morning, locking in for three more seasons to continue what he’s helped build here over the last two seasons in Edmonton.
Knoblauch’s extension will kick in at the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, and he’s overjoyed to continue his stay in the city that’s been vital to putting him on the path towards being a highly successful coach and one day, hopefully, a Stanley Cup champion with the Oilers.
“I'm obviously very excited just to be a part of this team,” Knoblauch said. “The last couple of years have been phenomenal. To be able to work for this organization, I'm very blessed with having talented players, but also players with outstanding character who want to win.”
“Also, the staff and everybody else I’ve worked with have been fabulous. Overall, I’d especially like to thank the Katz family for hiring me, having faith in me, and allowing me to be part of this well-run organization.”