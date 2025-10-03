BLOG: Knoblauch's respectable approach resonating with Oilers players

The 47-year-old immediately hit the ground running upon his appointment behind the Oilers’ bench on Nov. 12, 2023, following the team’s slow 3-9-1 start to their campaign almost two years ago under then head coach Jay Woodcroft.

He became the first head coach in NHL history to record two winning streaks of at least eight games before the 25-game mark of their coaching career, and also helped the Oilers assemble a 16-game win streak from Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 27, 2024 in his first season, which tied the League record for the most consecutive wins that was set in 2026-17 by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Since his first game as an NHL bench boss against the Islanders just one day after being appointed head coach of the Oilers, Knoblauch’s 94-47-10 record over 151 regular-season games (.656 win percentage) ranks first in franchise history, while his presence and leadership have helped guide the team to two consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances with a 29-19 playoff record.

Knoblauch became the first head coach in more than 55 years to reach the Stanley Cup Final in each of his first two seasons, and just the sixth coach in NHL history to achieve the feat.

Identified as an exceptional communicator and a strong candidate for the job by Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson during his time as head coach of the OHL’s Erie Otters, Knoblauch's approachable presence brings a lot of calm to the locker room that resonates with the players.

“It's exciting for the team,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said. “He's brought a lot to our group, especially the calm and poise in high-pressure situations. So as a player, you always know where you're at with him, and he always brings positive energy and emotion to the rink. So for us, it's great to see him around for a long time.”

“When you're playing the playoffs and some of the situations we've been in, there's a lot of pressure. He's been able to bring a calm presence to the rink, so when you get into the locker room, into meetings and into games, it silences a lot of that outside noise.”