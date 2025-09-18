BLOG: Hyman remaining patient in recovery from wrist injury as Oilers Main Camp opens

EDMONTON, AB – No Hyman, but no hurry.

Zach Hyman is eager to get back on the ice with his teammates as Oilers Main Camp gets underway at Rogers Place on Wednesday, but the 33-year-old isn’t rushing his recovery from off-season wrist surgery to make sure he’s fully ready when the time arrives.

The winger spoke to the media and said that while he won’t be ready to participate in the first on-ice sessions of Main Camp, he feels his recovery is “progressing really, really well” in hopes of being available for Edmonton’s regular-season opener against Calgary on Oct. 8 at Rogers Place.

Hyman spoke on Wednesday without the wrist brace he’s worn all summer because of the fractured wrist he sustained on a hit from Mason Marchment during the first period of Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

The collision prompted surgery and the end of Hyman’s season – so close to competing in the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers for a second straight year – as his focus shifted to supporting his teammates from the sidelines.

Hyman shed light on how difficult it was to sustain his injury, knowing immediately that his season was over, while having to remain positive to be the best teammate possible from the sidelines at the most crucial time of the season with the Oilers pushing for a second straight trip to the Cup Final.

"I don't know if it would have been different if I had gotten hurt in the beginning [of the season]," Hyman said. "Ekholm was hurt for the beginning of the playoffs, and it was pretty disheartening for us and for him. Then it just so happened that when I got hurt, he was coming back in the lineup, so it was nice on that front.

"Anytime you get hurt, whether it's at the beginning of playoffs or midway through or near the end like I did, it's definitely disheartening. Because for me, I pretty much knew immediately that my season was over. You kind of flip your focus just to try to help the team in a different way, an emotional support way, and just being around the guys and being positive. But when it happened, it was very, very disheartening."

Despite not being ready to skate alongside the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl and the rest of the Oilers’ extended roster for the beginning of on-ice sessions at Camp on Thursday at Rogers Place, Hyman has been able to keep up with his fitness by skating throughout the summer and is now focused on building up strength in his wrist after sporting the wrist brace for over three months.