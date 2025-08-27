BLOG: Hyman hungry to return to Oilers lineup

Oilers forward checks in from Hockey Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary

GettyImages-2217028464
By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

CALGARY, AB – Weddings and wrist rehab have been Zach Hyman's go-to summer activities.

The veteran forward sat down for a one-on-one interview with Oilers TV's Paige Martin on Wednesday during Hockey Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary as one of 42 players invited to attend in anticipation of the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Hyman provided an update on his recovery from a dislocated wrist sustained during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27 and talked about how he's spent another abbreviated summer after the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup championship series for the second year in a row.

"It's good, it's coming along really well," he said of his wrist, which was surgically repaired following the open-ice collision with Stars forward Mason Marchment that knocked him out of the playoffs.

"I'm excited to get back out there when I get back to Edmonton."

Hyman called his healing process "long and tedious" as he's still wearing a wrist brace.

"I had surgery, so I was in a cast for two months and now I'm in this one, but I'm almost out of it which is nice, and can get back to some normalcy soon," he said.

When asked about his specific timeline, Hyman said he will continue to work with the Oilers medical staff when he returns to Edmonton next week as they progress towards his eventual return to action, with the season opener slated for October 8 vs. Calgary.

"I feel good but I've got to wait and see what the docs say when I get back," he said. "I'm on their timeline, but it shouldn't be too much longer."

Zach Hyman catches up with Oilers TV's Paige Martin in Calgary

As painful as his injury was, Hyman also had a tough time watching the Cup Final from the press box, unable to assist the Blue & Orange as they were defeated in six games by the Florida Panthers.

"It was different... it's hard watching when you want to be out there with your teammates and helping and you kind of feel helpless at times because you don't have a say on the ice," he said. "But I was just trying to be a support system for them and obviously having played in the Final before, I know how hard it is. There's highs and lows and you just try to be there for them."

Hyman may not have been able to provide support for his brothers on the ice, but he has been able to be there for them away from the rink this summer as he attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France earlier this month and will stand next to his literal brother when he ties the knot this weekend.

"Busy, busy, busy," he said of his offseason. "Going the distance that we went, summer is very condensed. Lots of weddings. Time of my life right now when you're in your 30s, a lot of people are getting married and obviously Leon being one. So that was a really great wedding to see a bunch of the guys in a great destination... I've got my brother's wedding coming up on Sunday, so I'll fly back for that and then I'll come back out to Edmonton."

Hyman said he's looking forward to training camp with the new Oilers coaches – Paul McFarland (assistant), Peter Aubry (goaltending) and Conor Allen (skills) – as well as new teammates like Andrew Mangiapane and Isaac Howard.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2025-26 promotional schedule

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available August 28

RELEASE: EOCF invests $21 million in Every Kid Deserves a Shot

BLOG: Four Oilers invited to Team Canada Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics

RELEASE: Former Oilers captain Jason Smith named Oil Kings Head Coach

RELEASE: Oilers to open 2025-26 season with Battle of Alberta

BLOG: Oilers 'knew exactly what they needed' hiring new coaches, says Knoblauch

RELEASE: Oilers add McFarland, Aubry & Allen to coaching staff

BLOG: Howard feeling prepared to make jump to NHL next season

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Howard from Lightning

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

BLOG: Mangiapane feeling capable in a top-six scoring role for Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the signing of Mangiapane & more from Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers sign Lazar to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Mangiapane to two-year contract

BLOG: Bouchard excited to stay in Edmonton & keep pushing for a Stanley Cup

RELEASE: Oilers sign Tomkins to two-year contract