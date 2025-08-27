BLOG: Hyman hungry to return to Oilers lineup

CALGARY, AB – Weddings and wrist rehab have been Zach Hyman's go-to summer activities.

The veteran forward sat down for a one-on-one interview with Oilers TV's Paige Martin on Wednesday during Hockey Canada's National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary as one of 42 players invited to attend in anticipation of the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Hyman provided an update on his recovery from a dislocated wrist sustained during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27 and talked about how he's spent another abbreviated summer after the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup championship series for the second year in a row.

"It's good, it's coming along really well," he said of his wrist, which was surgically repaired following the open-ice collision with Stars forward Mason Marchment that knocked him out of the playoffs.

"I'm excited to get back out there when I get back to Edmonton."

Hyman called his healing process "long and tedious" as he's still wearing a wrist brace.

"I had surgery, so I was in a cast for two months and now I'm in this one, but I'm almost out of it which is nice, and can get back to some normalcy soon," he said.

When asked about his specific timeline, Hyman said he will continue to work with the Oilers medical staff when he returns to Edmonton next week as they progress towards his eventual return to action, with the season opener slated for October 8 vs. Calgary.

"I feel good but I've got to wait and see what the docs say when I get back," he said. "I'm on their timeline, but it shouldn't be too much longer."