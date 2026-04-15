BLOG: Hyman hopes to hit the ground running before the playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman was prepared to take the time he needed to be ready to go for another long playoff run, and now, he's in a hurry to do everything he has to on Thursday as a final checkpoint.

Despite only one game left on the schedule, the return of Zach Hyman couldn’t come at a better time for the star winger, who's expected to return from a five-game injury absence against the 32nd-place Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

“It looks like it,” Hyman said. “I'm excited to be back.”

The Oilers will be fighting for valuable late-season positioning in Game 82 of the campaign, with their potential opponents as of Wednesday including Anaheim, Vegas, Los Angeles, Utah and Colorado and possible playoff finishes ranging from first place in the Pacific Division to the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

This will be far from a routine tune-up game for Hyman & the Oilers as they look to give themselves the best chance to finish as high as possible in the standings, and the return of one of their top forwards will go a long way in making that happen and boosting their offence that scored one goal or less in four of the five games he was out.

“It's kind of crazy,” Hyman said after Wednesday’s practice at Rogers Place. “Just gotta win. That's it. It's been a crazy year for that. If Vegas loses, you can either win the division, or you could be playing in Colorado. So it's quite the swing.”

“I definitely wanted to get in one before [the playoffs]. I missed a couple last year before as well, so it’s good to get back into the rhythm of things.”