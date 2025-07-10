BLOG: Howard feeling prepared to make jump to NHL next season with Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – The 'Ikeman' cometh.

Forward Isaac 'Ike' Howard is excited to land his number one choice for potential NHL landing spots after being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and promptly signed to a three-year entry-level contract to begin his professional career next season.

“I'm super psyched. It's such an unreal opportunity,” Howard said over video call on Wednesday morning. “I'm grateful that Tampa was able to get this done, and I can't wait to get started. It’s such a cool place and I couldn't be happier.”

The Hobey Baker Award winner with Michigan State University last season as the NCAA’s top player with 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games was preparing to return to the Spartans for his final year of college hockey in 2025-26 with no contract having been agreed between himself and the Lightning, who drafted him in the first round (31st overall) back in 2022.

Howard could’ve become a free agent at the end of his fourth NCAA season before being told on Tuesday night about his trade to Edmonton, who gave up another top prospect in centre Sam O’Reilly (who was drafted 32nd overall by the Oilers in 2024) to acquire his rights and immediately sign him to a three-year entry-level contract to begin his pro career in a Blue & Orange jersey during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

“It was definitely a unique time,” Howard said. “I was back at school, training to go back. Obviously, I knew there was a possibility of a trade. I didn't want to put all my chips in one basket, so I was here training while trying to be with the team and stay grounded.

“I found out maybe an hour before everyone else [about the trade], so it was a super cool moment. I met with Edmonton, and this was the spot I wanted to go to. It just checks all my boxes, and I knew if somehow it could happen, I would absolutely love it. When I found out, I was super pumped and couldn't be happier.”

The 21-year-old from Hudson, Wisc. feels NHL-ready after lighting up the NCAA and will have the chance to compete for a top-six role in the NHL next season alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, with his skillset and confidence as a fast and gifted goalscorer making him a perfect fit with the Oilers.

“Yeah, I think that's why I was so excited about this fit,” Howard said about potentially playing beside one of the two superstars. “I’ve watched every single Oilers playoff game the last couple of years. Just watching, it's so high-paced, skilled and fast. Work ethic comes first. That's kind of exactly my game, and I think that's why this could be such a great fit.”