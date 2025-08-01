BLOG: Four Oilers invited to Team Canada Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics

Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins & defenceman Evan Bouchard have been invited by Hockey Canada to attend its National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary from Aug. 26-28

2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Canada v Sweden

© 2025 Getty Images

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers forwards Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenceman Evan Bouchard have been invited by Hockey Canada to attend their National Teams Orientation Camp from Aug. 26-28 in Calgary ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The four Oilers were among the list of 42 NHL players – three goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 26 forwards – selected by Team Canada's management staff led by general manager Doug Armstrong to compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics this February for the first time since 2014.

Including McDavid, all 24 players who were a part of Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship-winning team are on the list, with Hyman and Bouchard aiming to join the Oilers captain this time around by breaking into that final number over the coming months and earning a spot on the Olympic roster.

Hockey Canada announced invitations to its National Teams Orientation Camp for a total of 92 players who'll make up its men’s, women’s and para hockey teams that'll compete in Italy next year.

On the women's side, PWHL Seattle forward and EOCF ambassador Danielle Serdachny was invited by Hockey Canada, while Edmonton product and 2024 World Para Hockey Championship gold medalist Micah Kovacevich was named on the para side.

News Feed

RELEASE: Former Oilers captain Jason Smith named Oil Kings Head Coach

RELEASE: Oilers to open 2025-26 season with Battle of Alberta

BLOG: Oilers 'knew exactly what they needed' hiring new coaches, says Knoblauch

RELEASE: Oilers add McFarland, Aubry & Allen to coaching staff

BLOG: Howard feeling prepared to make jump to NHL next season

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Howard from Lightning

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

BLOG: Mangiapane feeling capable in a top-six scoring role for Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the signing of Mangiapane & more from Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers sign Lazar to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Mangiapane to two-year contract

BLOG: Bouchard excited to stay in Edmonton & keep pushing for a Stanley Cup

RELEASE: Oilers sign Tomkins to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Stillman to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers acquire pick from Boston for Arvidsson

RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to four-year contract extension

RELEASE: Oilers invite 27 players to Development Camp