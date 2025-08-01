BLOG: Four Oilers invited to Team Canada Orientation Camp for 2026 Olympics

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers forwards Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenceman Evan Bouchard have been invited by Hockey Canada to attend their National Teams Orientation Camp from Aug. 26-28 in Calgary ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The four Oilers were among the list of 42 NHL players – three goaltenders, 13 defencemen and 26 forwards – selected by Team Canada's management staff led by general manager Doug Armstrong to compete for the opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics this February for the first time since 2014.

Including McDavid, all 24 players who were a part of Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship-winning team are on the list, with Hyman and Bouchard aiming to join the Oilers captain this time around by breaking into that final number over the coming months and earning a spot on the Olympic roster.

Hockey Canada announced invitations to its National Teams Orientation Camp for a total of 92 players who'll make up its men’s, women’s and para hockey teams that'll compete in Italy next year.

On the women's side, PWHL Seattle forward and EOCF ambassador Danielle Serdachny was invited by Hockey Canada, while Edmonton product and 2024 World Para Hockey Championship gold medalist Micah Kovacevich was named on the para side.