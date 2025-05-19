BLOG: Ekholm rejoins Oilers teammates for first full-team practice since injury

EDMONTON, AB – “Ekky looks good,” said forward Corey Perry.
The veteran Oilers forward was overheard on the ice during Monday’s practice at Rogers Place pumping up the play of Mattias Ekholm, emphasizing the ‘good’ in his own voice while observing along with everyone else in attendance what looked like a capable and game-ready defenceman coming off an injury.
Perry said aloud what every player and coach on the ice, and every media member in the bowl watching practice, was thinking after seeing the Swedish defenceman go through his first full-team skate with relative ease ahead of Edmonton's start to the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars:
Ekholm is looking really close to being ready.
“It'd be massive,” said Leon Draisaitl about the potential return of Ekholm. “He's been arguably our best defenceman for the last two, maybe three years now, and getting a guy like that back into the lineup – it's hard to describe how much he can do.
“He’s obviously got to be healthy and well enough to play, but if we ever get to that point in this series, that's a huge bonus for us.”