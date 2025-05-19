BLOG: Ekholm rejoins Oilers teammates for first full-team practice since injury

Despite there not being a definitive return date for Ekholm, after it looked like his season might be over at the time of his initial diagnosis, the defenceman and his teammates are extremely excited that he's likely to be able to contribute to another Oilers playoff run starting at some point in this series.

"That was the [original belief]," Ekholm said of potentially missing the remainder of the season plus playoffs. "Obviously, it was a tough diagnosis to get at the time, but I'm 35 soon and still healing, so I guess that's a good thing and I'm happy to be here now and couldn't have stood here today without the trainers, and everyone that's helped me along the way. I'm super happy and super grateful for that."

"Injuries happen in this sport, and it wasn't anything that I saw coming or anything like that, so it was a tough situation that happened. It was a heartbreaker to start, but after that first day and first night of disappointment, it was just a matter of doing whatever I could to come back and be at least available for a little bit.

"I know we have a good team. I know they were going to do their part, so it's up to me to do my part and try to get back as soon as I can."

With plenty of experience and time to get back up to full speed in the playoffs, Ekholm is prepared to hit the ground running whenever he's called upon.

The Swede finished the 2024-25 regular season with nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games after recording five goals and five assists during Edmonton's run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, going plus-nine over 21:58 of average ice time in all 25 postseason contests last year.

"I've played over 100 playoff games and played deep in the playoffs before, so I at least have an idea," he said. "I have some experience that I can lean on in that regard, but I'd like to think that I will be 100 percent when I get in there.

"There's going to be some butterflies if I do come back at some point, and that's just part of it, and then take it every stride and every shift; just don't try to look too far ahead and look at the big task. I know I can contribute when I'm healthy, and that's the goal here. We'll see how it goes."