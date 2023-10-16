BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TN – A lot can happen when you’re with the same team for more than a decade.

“When I got there, it was the classic kind of new expansion,” Ekholm said. “We didn't have much [media] coverage, we didn't sell out games or anything like that, and then with success, we made the playoffs a bunch of years in a row and the fans really showed up.

“Today, it’s a great hockey city… I think that Nashville is a very underrated hockey city and has been for a long time.”

For Mattias Ekholm, who spent 14 seasons within the Nashville Predators organization from 2009 to 2023, the defenceman owes almost everything that’s near and dear to him – his family, his friends and his ability to command a blueline in the NHL – to the club and the city of that became his new adopted home after being selected by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

The 33-year-old will have a lot of emotions, experiences and old memories going through his mind when he walks through the doors at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the first time as a member of the opposition on Tuesday after playing out his entire NHL career in yellow, navy blue and white up until he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers at last season's Trade Deadline.

“It's going to be special. It's been a big part of my life, and it's been a big part of my family's life,” Ekholm said, speaking to the media from Rogers Place late Monday afternoon before the team travelled to Nashville. “Two of our three kids were born there.”