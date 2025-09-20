BLOG: Draisaitl determined to play himself into Selke Trophy discussions

EDMONTON, AB – A Rocket Richard, Art Ross, Ted Lindsay and Hart Trophy.

Now, hopefully, on the horizon for Leon Draisaitl – a Selke Trophy.

Draisaitl is coming off a 52-goal, 106-point campaign in 2024-25 – the fourth season in his career where he reached a half-century for goals and his sixth recording triple-digit points – winning the Rocket Richard to reinforce his reputation as one of the League’s most feared offensive players.

While offence is no doubt what Draisaitl is known for, and will continue to be known for, with his deadly release and passing ability from his straight stick blade that’s been colloquially known around the NHL as ‘the Burger Flipper’, the German forward is looking to grow his repertoire by improving more on the defensive side this year to put himself firmly into Selke Trophy discussions.

The Selke Trophy is awarded yearly in the NHL to the forward “who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game,” and Draisaitl has already made significant strides away from the puck in recent seasons that he’s looking to continue in 2025-26 to have an even bigger impact for the Oilers.

“I think just continue to chip away at the other side of the puck,” Draisaitl said following Friday’s skate at Rogers Place during Training Camp.

“I'd like to be in the Selke conversation at the end of this year, and there are a lot of things that go into that and a lot of things that I can learn and get better at. But there are also a lot of things that I think I do really well already, so just looking to chip away at it and get even better.”