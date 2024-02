TORONTO, ON – The Connor McDavid Show continued at 2024 All-Star Skills on Friday night after the Oilers captain sniped his way to a third event victory.

McDavid went a perfect 4-for-4 with a time of 9.158 seconds in Accuracy Shooting to stave off any late push from Toronto Maple Leafs' forward Auston Matthews, who equalled McDavid's perfect rate of return in the final heat but could only complete the event in 9.314 seconds to fall short in front of his home crowd at Scotiabank Arena.