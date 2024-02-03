ALL-STAR: McDavid dazzles during Skills to take home $1 million prize

TORONTO, ON – Among the League's elite, Connor McDavid proved that his skills are simply unmatched.

To his Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who sees this type of incredible skill and determination from his captain every day in Oil Country, what No. 97 showcased to the rest of the NHL during 2024 All-Star Skills on Friday night is just prototypical of the 'Best Player In The World'.

Everybody else is just catching up.

"Not even in the slightest," Draisaitl said of his surprise over McDavid's performance in the skills competition. The German didn't enjoy the same success in the competition as his other half of the Dynamic Duo, but frankly, nobody else was able to compete with McDavid's big night. "Obviously, he's the epitome of competitiveness on a daily basis, so I'm not surprised."

"I've seen him do it for a lot of years now, but it's the day-to-day business that's so impressive about him. We were very fortunate to get to see him do his work every day, and he's just so competitive and so dialled in every single aspect. He's just fun to be around."