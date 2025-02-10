4 NATIONS: McDavid settles in with Team Canada during Monday's first practice

MONTREAL, QC – Finally, best-on-best hockey is here, and Connor McDavid says it’s time to get moving.

Because there isn't a lot of it before things get started.

"I think for a couple of guys, they've been off for a little bit with a couple of days off, or some guys are just getting off a back to back," McDavid said. "So guys are coming in from different situations. I think we're just trying to get a little bit of a base down, see how it's going to feel and what it's like out there together.

"I thought it was a pretty good first day.”

For McDavid, Monday’s opening practice of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Canada was the amalgamation of a lot of hope and excitement to play best-on-best hockey in his career, along with plenty of preparation for both himself and his teammates to hit the ground running on Wednesday at 6:00 pm MT on Sportsnet against Team Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal.

McDavid was dressed the Red & White of Canada for their first practice alongside the nearly two dozen of the hand-selected skaters and goaltenders who’ll attempt to defend their nation's crown in best-on-best for the first time in 11 years since the 2014 Olympics.

Outside of the 2016 and 2018 World Championships in Europe, McDavid hasn't competed in true best-on-best hockey over his 10-year NHL career, with the only close exception coming during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey when he represented Team North America. To him, it’s been a long time coming to play against the game's top talent, and the feeling of pulling on the sweater on Monday to begin his 4 Nations Face-Off journey is one he’s going to savour.

“Yeah, it was really fun,” McDavid said following practice. “A really high pace and a lot of skill on the ice. It was really, really fun to be a part of.”