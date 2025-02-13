4 NATIONS: McDavid & Canada edge Sweden in OT thriller

MONTREAL, QC – Too long we've waited to see both Connor McDavid and Team Canada return to best-on-best hockey, but oh how sweet of a return it was.

"I've been saying we've been missing best on best, and that's obviously why," Connor McDavid said post-game.

"That's as high end a game as you're going to find, as fast a game as you're going to find. Skilled, great players doing great things. That's what we've been missing for a decade now, and it was a great game all around and something the fans enjoyed and something that the players enjoyed a lot.

"I know I had a lot of fun."

Connor McDavid had an assist for Team Canada in his first international appearance in over eight years at Bell Centre on Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime victory over Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson and Team Sweden to open the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McDavid looked a force to be reckoned with all night with captain Sidney Crosby, who played his archetypical role for Canada by recording three assists – including the primary helper on Mitch Marner’s winner at 6:06 during three-on-three sudden death.

“He's amazing. He's just ageless. It's a credit to him,” McDavid said of Crosby.

“It's a credit to how much he puts into it his work ethic, credit to how he takes care of himself and credit to how smart he is out there. He just gets it done time and time again, and he did that again tonight.”