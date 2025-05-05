Jets step up in Game 7 against Blues without Scheifele, Morrissey

WINNIPEG -- It was understandable that the Winnipeg Jets were dealing with a good amount of fatigue Sunday. A 4-3 double-overtime Game 7 win to cap a grueling, punishing and exhilarating Western Conference First Round series against the St. Louis Blues will have that effect.

But for the Jets, it was more than that. With center Mark Scheifele missing the last two games of the series and defenseman Josh Morrissey sustaining an undisclosed injury in the first period of Game 7, players had to fill holes, take on extra responsibilities and in the case of the remaining defensemen, a whole lot more minutes.

“It took a lot out of us,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said after the game. “Obviously, not having either one of those guys for most of that game is huge. Any coach would tell you that when you lose those type of players.

“But again, it was Game 5 here when we lost ‘Scheif’ and all those centermen had to step up and all our forward group had to step up. Well, tonight it was our defensive group that stepped up. I can’t speak enough about how great they were.”

The next-man-up mentality that’s such a mantra in the NHL, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was in full force for the Jets. It may continue to be necessary in their second-round series against the Dallas Stars.

Game 1 will be played at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Their next opponent can certainly relate to getting through a tough first round without their top forward (Jason Robertson) and defenseman (Miro Heiskanen). Stars coach Pete DeBoer said each should return at some point in the second round.

But the Jets’ overall health remains in question. Scheifele, who’s also out with an undisclosed injury sustained in the first period of Game 5 against the Blues, skated in a track suit Saturday and was considered a game-time decision. He did not skate Sunday morning or play that night.

Arniel didn’t have a postgame update on Morrissey.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” he said. “We’ll find out once we get through all this craziness, see where everybody’s at tomorrow. We’ll do a roll call, check on him. Right now, obviously he couldn’t play the rest of the game. We’ll just kind of move forward with him and everybody else.”

The Jets shifted their centers around to adjust to Scheifele’s absence. Dominic Toninato drew into the lineup on the fourth line, Morgan Barron moved up to the third line and captain Adam Lowry to the second.