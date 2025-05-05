Jets close out back-and-forth series against Blues with epic Game 7 comeback

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets filed into the locker room after the second period trailing the St. Louis Blues 3-1, but forward Nikolaj Ehlers said nobody was hanging their heads.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re not done playing hockey yet,’” he said. “And we said that after the third and after the first OT that we want to keep playing hockey.”
The Jets were determined to rewrite the narrative of their recent Stanley Cup Playoff history, and they couldn’t have done it in more dramatic fashion than with their 4-3 double overtime win against the Blues at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.
Their determination to keep playing in Game 7 is why they’ve advanced to the second round for the first time since 2021. They’ll host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).
“Yeah, it’s incredibly special,” said Jets captain and St. Louis native Adam Lowry, who deflected defenseman Neal Pionk’s shot past Jordan Binnington at 16:10 of the second overtime for the winner.
“I probably dreamt it was a little nicer than just going off my leg, but it’s one of those things, on the outdoor rink, in the driveway, you dream about being the hero in a Game 7 and giving yourself a chance to continue chasing a Stanley Cup. To do it in Winnipeg at home, we have such tremendous fans, such tremendous support, just really happy we get to continue playing in front of them. They’ve been such a blessing for us all year.”