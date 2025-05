After Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round on Sunday, brothers Luke Schenn and Brayden Schenn shared a moment during the traditional postgame handshake line.

Luke, a defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets, and Brayden, captain of the St. Louis Blues, hugged for an extra few seconds and shared some words during the salute between the two teams.

To top off the special moment, parents Jeff and Rita Schenn were in the building.