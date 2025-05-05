Morrissey leaves Game 7 for Jets with undisclosed injury

Defenseman was hit by Blues forward Sundqvist along boards early in 1st

wpg_morrissey_may4

© Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WINNIPEGJosh Morrissey sustained an undisclosed injury for the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Morrissey took a hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist along the boards at 4:59 of the first. Then he hit Blues forward Mathieu Joseph at 7:06.

Ten seconds later, Morrissey was defending Joseph, who picked up the puck after Jets forward Kyle Connor let it go. Joseph then beat Connor Hellebuyck short side to give the Blues a 2-0 lead at 7:16 of the first.

That was Morrissey’s last shift, and soon after he went to the locker room.

Morrissey has three assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 regular-season games, which was fourth on the Jets behind center Kyle Connor (97 points; 41 goals, 56 assists), center Mark Scheifele (87 points; 39 goals, 48 assists) and forward Nikolaj Ehlers (63 points; 24 goals, 39 assists).

The 30-year-old also led the Jets in ice time per game in the postseason (23:30) and regular season (24:23).

Morrissey was the latest injury for the Jets, who have been without Scheifele the past two games. Scheifele sustained an undisclosed injury in the first period of Game 5 against the Blues.

