Jets rally late in 3rd, defeat Blues in Game 7 on Lowry's 2OT goal

Lowry won it when he deflected Neal Pionk's shot from the right point past the blocker of Jordan Binnington.

Lowry's goal came after the Jets tied it by scoring twice in the final two minutes of regulation with Connor Hellebuyck pulled for the extra skater.

Vladislav Namestnikov cut it to 3-2 with 1:55 remaining when his centering pass deflected in off Blues defenseman Ryan Suter.

Cole Perfetti then tied it 3-3 with 2.2 seconds remaining. He redirected Kyle Connor's one-timer from the edge of the crease just under the crossbar.

Perfetti scored twice, Connor and Pionk each had three assists, and Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best record during the regular season.

Winnipeg will play the Dallas Stars in the second round. The Stars, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division, advanced with a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of that series on Saturday.

Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored, and Binnington made 43 saves for the Blues, who were the second wild card from the Western Conference.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 1:10 of the first period after Pavel Buchnevich created a 2-on-1 opportunity inside Winnipeg's zone. Kyrou passed across to Colton Parayko, who had a chance at an open net with Hellebuyck scrambling to get across. The defenseman, though, decided to pass back to Kyrou, who tapped the puck into the open net after the pass hit off his skate.

It was the third time in the series that Hellebuyck allowed a goal on the Blues’ first shot of the game.

Joseph made it 2-0 at 7:16. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone after Connor lost possession, skated to the top of the left circle and scored with a wrist shot that beat Hellebuyck short side.

Josh Morrissey, who was defending Joseph on the play, left the game following the goal with an undisclosed injury. Morrissey appeared shaken up earlier in the period after taking a hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist at 4:59.

Perfetti cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 11:41 of the second period. He angled his stick along the goal line and chipped Connor’s pass over the left shoulder of Binnington, who was hugging the post.

Faksa pushed it to 3-1 at 19:25, taking a pass from Nathan Walker on a 3-on-2 rush and roofing a shot over Hellebuyck's glove from the left circle. The play started after Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers turned the puck over in the neutral zone.