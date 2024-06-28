NHL announces 2023-24 All-Star Teams

Earning Second Team honors at center behind MacKinnon is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who garnered his second career berth on the Second Team to go along with five seasons on the First Team. McDavid’s seven total berths ranks third among active players at any position, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (12) and Sidney Crosby (eight).



Joining McDavid on the Second Team is Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, making an NHL All-Star Team appearance for the fourth consecutive season (First Team in 2020-21 and 2021-22, Second Team in 2022-23 and 2023-24).



Rounding out the lineup are four players making their debut on the Second Team: goaltender Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, right wing David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and left wing Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators. Fox and Pastrnak have each earned two previous First Team berths.



Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.



The complete list of NHL First and Second All-Star Team rosters by season since their inception in 1930-31 is available at the NHL’s official records site, records.nhl.com. The site also lists all-time and active leaders voted to the First and Second Teams by position.