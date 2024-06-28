NHL announces 2023-24 All-Star Teams

LAS VEGAS -- Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who earlier today captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as selected by the NHLPA at the 2024 NHL Awards, heads the list of players voted to the 2023-24 NHL First All-Star Team.
MacKinnon earned his first career berth on the First Team, adding to the pair of Second Team honors received, in 2017-18 and 2019-20. He is the seventh active player to win a First Team berth at center, joining Connor McDavid (five), Sidney Crosby (four), Evgeni Malkin (three), Leon Draisaitl (one), Auston Matthews (one) and John Tavares (one).
Flanking MacKinnon on the front line are Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning on right wing, who earned his third career First Team berth, and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers on left wing, a First Team member for the second time. The defensemen are Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, making his First Team debut, and Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators (third career appearance). The goaltender is Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (second career appearance).
Kucherov was the top choice on all 187 ballots at right wing, becoming the first unanimous NHL All-Star Team selection in 22 years. In 2001-02, Calgary’s Jarome Iginla was marked first on all 60 ballots, also for right wing.
2023-24 All-Star Teams
Hart Trophy winner MacKinnon joined by Panarin, Kucherov, Hughes, Josi, Hellebuyck on 1st team
Earning Second Team honors at center behind MacKinnon is Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, who garnered his second career berth on the Second Team to go along with five seasons on the First Team. McDavid’s seven total berths ranks third among active players at any position, trailing only Alex Ovechkin (12) and Sidney Crosby (eight).
Joining McDavid on the Second Team is Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, making an NHL All-Star Team appearance for the fourth consecutive season (First Team in 2020-21 and 2021-22, Second Team in 2022-23 and 2023-24).
Rounding out the lineup are four players making their debut on the Second Team: goaltender Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks, defenseman Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, right wing David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and left wing Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators. Fox and Pastrnak have each earned two previous First Team berths.
Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.
The complete list of NHL First and Second All-Star Team rosters by season since their inception in 1930-31 is available at the NHL’s official records site, records.nhl.com. The site also lists all-time and active leaders voted to the First and Second Teams by position.
2023-24 NHL ALL-STAR TEAM VOTING RESULTS
CENTER
Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Nathan MacKinnon, COL 873 (160-23-4) 1 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. Connor McDavid, EDM 471 (17-108-62) 5 First Team, 2 Second Team
3. Auston Matthews, TOR 329 (9-55-119)
4. Sidney Crosby, PIT 10 (1-1-2)
LEFT WING
Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Artemi Panarin, NYR 931 (185-2-0) 2 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. Filip Forsberg, NSH 358 (0-94-76) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team
3. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 323 (1-79-81)
4. Matthew Tkachuk, FLA 50 (1-8-21)
5. Zach Hyman, EDM 11 (0-2-5)
6. Brady Tkachuk, OTT 4 (0-1-1)
7. J.T. Miller, VAN 3 (0-1-0)
8. Jason Robertson, DAL 2 (0-0-2)
9. Brad Marchand, BOS 1 (0-0-1)
RIGHT WING
Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL 935 (187-0-0) 3 First Team, 2 Second Team
2. David Pastrnak, BOS 436 (0-130-46) 2 First Team, 1 Second Team
3. Sam Reinhart, FLA 206 (0-49-59)
4. Mikko Rantanen, COL 74 (0-5-59)
5. Zach Hyman, EDM 24 (0-3-15)
6. William Nylander, TOR 5 (0-0-5)
7. Mitch Marner, TOR 2 (0-0-2)
8. Brock Boeser, VAN 1 (0-0-1)
DEFENSE
Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Quinn Hughes, VAN 931 (185-2-0) 1 First Team, 0 Second Team
2. Roman Josi, NSH 769 (110-72-3) 3 First Team, 0 Second Team
3. Cale Makar, COL 619 (76-70-29) 2 First Team, 2 Second Team
4. Adam Fox, NYR 228 (2-51-65) 2 First Team, 1 Second Team
5. Evan Bouchard, EDM 217 (0-53-58)
6. Victor Hedman, TBL 189 (1-46-46)
7. Josh Morrissey, WPG 142 (0-32-46)
8. Noah Dobson, NYI 107 (0-20-47)
9. Gustav Forsling, FLA 78 (0-18-24)
10. Miro Heiskanen, DAL 38 (0-6-20)
11. Drew Doughty, LAK 13 (0-2-7)
12. Mattias Ekholm, EDM 11 (0-0-11)
13. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 8 (0-0-8)
14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 7 (0-1-4)
15. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 5 (0-1-2)
16. Mike Matheson, MTL 2 (0-0-2)
t-17. John Carlson, WSH 1 (0-0-1)
Dylan DeMelo, WPG 1 (0-0-1)
GOALTENDER
Points (1st-2nd-3rd) Career All-Star Selections
1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 925 (183-3-1) 2 First Team, 1 Second Team
2. Thatcher Demko, VAN 410 (0-123-41) 0 First Team, 1 Second Team
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA 220 (2-47-69)
4. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 35 (2-5-10)
5. Jordan Binnington, STL 21 (0-0-21)
6. Jeremy Swayman, BOS 18 (0-0-18)
7. Juuse Saros, NSH 16 (0-4-4)
8. Jacob Markstrom, CGY 13 (0-2-7)
9. Jake Oettinger, DAL 6 (0-2-0)
10. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL 6 (0-1-3)
11. Charlie Lindgren, WSH 5 (0-0-5)
t-12. Joey Daccord, SEA 2 (0-0-2)
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF 2 (0-0-2)
Linus Ullmark, BOS 2 (0-0-2)
t-15. Alexandar Georgiev, COL 1 (0-0-1)
Cam Talbot, LAK 1 (0-0-1)
\ Points allocation: 5-3-1 (1st-2nd-3rd)*