NHL Buzz: Brady Tkachuk could miss at least 2 more games for Senators

Brady Tkachuk could miss at least 2 more games for Senators

Barkov out through weekend for Panthers; Thompson sidelined for Capitals

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk is questionable to play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS) and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward, who has missed the past two games with the injury, has not yet resumed skating.

"I was hoping he was going to skate today, but he’s not going to," coach Travis Green said Friday. "So, it's about all I can say about it."

Tkachuk was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during Ottawa's 1-0 overtime loss March 30 and remains day to day.

He leads Ottawa with 29 goals in 71 games, and his 55 points are third.

"He's a big piece to our team," forward Ridly Greig said. "He brings a lot of compete and that kind of emotional side of the game. Everybody has kind of got to step up a little bit and there's a lot more minutes for somebody out there, so guys have to step up."

The Senators hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, five points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens. -- Callum Fraser

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov will not play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS) or the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday because of an upper-body injury.

"It's not serious, but he’s not playing this weekend," Maurice said Friday.

The forward and Panthers captain appeared to sustain the injury during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on April 1. Barkov left with 6:09 remaining in the second period but returned for the start of the third, and played 18:27.

Barkov did not play in a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

He is second on the Panthers with 67 points (19 goals, 48 assists) in 64 games.

Florida also will be without forward Nico Sturm, who sustained an upper-body injury against the Canadiens.

Sturm could play when the Panthers start a four-game homestand against he Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

"He'll get pushed here today, off ice today and tomorrow on ice," Maurice said. "If all goes well he'll be available to us when we get back or the middle part of the week."

With those two forwards, as well as Matthew Tkachuk (groin) out, the Panthers could revamp their forward lines.

"We've got an opportunity to experiment, which is forced on us," Maurice said. "When Barkov goes out of your lineup, it changes your centericemen. We're just looking at different guys."

Florida is 0-2-1 in its past three games and one point behind the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division. -- Derek Van Diest

Washington Capitals

Logan Thompson won't play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT, NHLN, SN, TVAS), and the goalie will miss some time because of an upper-body injury, coach Spencer Carbery said.

"I won't call him day to day," Carbery said. "He's definitely going to miss a couple games and we'll see where it goes from there."

Thompson was injured during a 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Wednesday. He allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first period, and was replaced by Charlie Lindgren to start the second.

Ovechkin 3 goals away from breaking Gretzky's record

Thompson is 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and two shutouts in 43 games (42 starts) this season.

Lindgren will start against the Blackhawks on Friday, and Hunter Shepard, who was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Friday, will be the backup.

"I think it's a great opportunity for 'Chucky,'" Carbery said of Lindgren. "Waiting for this opportunity isn't the right way to say it, but an opportunity like this to come up, he can now take the reins for a bit. We'll see him play tonight. We'll see where it goes. We never make decisions after the game in front of us, but it's a good chance for him to string some starts together and play well."

Lindgren is 17-12-3 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and one shutout in 34 games (33 starts). He made 17 saves on 19 shots after replacing Thompson on Wednesday.

"I've liked his game of late," Carbery said. "I know Logan has got the majority of the starts, but Chucky in his games, even though a couple of them haven't gone our way as a team, I think he's looked really sharp. I'm excited to see him play tonight and get a few more minutes in the crease." -- Dan Rosen

St. Louis Blues

Dylan Holloway will miss at least the next two games because of a lower-body injury.

The Blues host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT) and begin a three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, NHLN, FDSNMW).

Holloway was hit by Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty with 2:51 remaining in the first period of the Blues' 5-4 overtime win Thursday. The forward played one more shift before leaving the game with 1:03 left in the first.

"He went and saw a doctor today and he's not back yet so we don't have information, but he's not going to be a player for the next couple of games," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Friday. "Saturday and Monday, he's not going to play. That I know."

Holloway is third on the Blues with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 77 games.

At practice Friday, Jake Neighbours skated in Holloway's spot on a line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou, and Jimmy Snuggerud was on a line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich.

"He's shown us a lot. He's a hockey player," Montgomery said of Snuggerud, who had an assist Thursday for his first NHL point in his second game. "He's making plays and he's competing. As long as that maintains and stays up, I say that cautiously. This is the NHL and to be an every-day player in the NHL is not easy. You see it a lot with young players."

Forward Alexandre Texier did not practice Friday and won't play Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

The Blues (42-28-7), who have won 11 straight games, are two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. -- Lou Korac

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn is expected to miss his second straight game because of a lower-body injury when the Stars play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS).

The forward didn't play in a 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, ending his consecutive games played streak at 371, which was the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL. It was the first game the Stars captain had missed since Jan. 30, 2021.

“It's very rare; I don't know if I've coached a game without him on the bench," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday. "But when he's not there you see other guys step up and it's not just the guys wearing the letters. We've got a lot of hidden leadership in that room behind Jamie. Jamie is obviously the guy, but we have a lot of layers of leadership underneath Jamie which you see when he's not around."

Benn has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 74 games this season.

Dallas (50-21-4) is four points behind the first place Winnipeg Jets in the Central Division, and can tie a Stars/Minnesota North Stars record with an eighth straight win Saturday. -- Taylor Baird

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jake McCabe and David Kampf will not play for the Maple Leafs against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, FDSNOH).

McCabe, a defenseman, left a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday late in the third period because of an undisclosed injury.

Kampf, a forward, left after the second period against the Panthers because of an upper-body injury.

Coach Craig Berube said each is day to day.

“Right now I’d say day to day,” Berube said. “I can’t really comment on that too much, about how long it’s going to be.”

Philippe Myers, who has been scratched the past 11 games, will replace McCabe in the lineup and skate on a pair with Simon Benoit, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson moving up to play with Chris Tanev.

"I'm not sure when it happened [for McCabe]," Berube said. "He does a lot of things for us in terms of a shutdown defenseman. His defensive play, physical play, leadership. He brings a lot, penalty kill. It's hard to sit here and say we can replace him. It's pretty tough."

McCabe has 23 points (two goals, 21 assists), a plus-23 rating and averages 21:31 of ice time in 66 games.

Nicholas Robertson, who has been scratched the past three games, will replace Kampf and skate at right wing on a line with left wing Steven Lorentz and center Pontus Holmberg.

Kampf has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 59 games.

The Maple Leafs are three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. -- Dave McCarthy

