Ovechkin 3 goals from breaking Gretzky NHL mark as Capitals host Blackhawks

'Pretty cool moment' for Washington captain, on cusp of all-time record

Ovi 3 Goals away

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- A hat trick for history.

Alex Ovechkin needs three goals to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894, and the Washington Capitals forward could achieve the feat as soon as Friday, against the Chicago Blackhawks at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT, NHLN, SN, TVAS).

"I think what's happening right now it's great for hockey, great for D.C.," Ovechkin said Friday morning. "Yeah, it's pretty cool."

Ovechkin has 32 hat tricks in his NHL career, including two this season. He has 15 goals in 25 games against the Blackhawks and reached the 800-goal milestone with a hat trick at Chicago on Dec. 13, 2022.

He has also scored in three straight games and in four of his past five to get to 892 for his career.

"Every goal feels more and more and more, and you almost catch yourself, like, 'OK, how many more away is he?' " Washington center Dylan Strome said. "This will be the first game we're going into where we're like, 'Yeah, it can really happen tonight.' Especially with him, if he gets one in the first period, he's just on a different level."

If it happens Friday, Gretzky will be in the building to witness the historic moment. He is expected to join NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHL's traveling party Friday in Washington.

"It's bigger than the game right now," Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. "It's bigger than hockey. It's 'The Great One.' No one ever thought it would happen."

Gretzky is planning to be at every game from Friday until Ovechkin breaks his record. The Capitals' next game is against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Sunday.

"It's great," Ovechkin said. "He's been supportive all the time to me. It's a fun time right now. We'll see what's going to happen, but right now all the attention is on hockey. It's a pretty cool moment."

As big as the moment is, as much hype and buzz as there is around it, Ovechkin is doing his best to stay as cool and composed as ever.

He was noticeably loose during Washington's morning skate Friday and during his post-skate media availability outside the Capitals dressing room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

"I'm always in a good mood, man," Ovechkin said, smiling.

Ovechkin had a long conversation with coach Spencer Carbery before the morning skate began. The two of them were smiling and at times laughing during their chat as Ovechkin stretched and began to get loose skating around the ice.

Carbery later said they talked about the number of family members Ovechkin has staying with him, how many tickets he had to secure for the game, and then a little about Xs and Os related to some lineup and line changes Washington is making in advance of playing Chicago.

"As he's inched closer to the record," Carbery said, "I know you would think is it now about scoring those last couple of goals, and it's not, really. It's about process oriented stuff, what he's doing on his off day. I saw him in here yesterday, he was getting in some work on the off day. And then it's just talking about what he and his family did for dinner, stuff like that."

Ovechkin was greeted by some former teammates when he came off the ice.

Braden Holtby, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Brooks Orpik and Devante Smith-Pelly, all members of the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, were at the morning skate and will be at the game Friday as part of an initiative to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary season.

Backstrom and Oshie are expected to join the Capitals at home and on the road until Ovechkin breaks the record.

"Lots of support right here now," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, I miss [Backstrom] on the ice, but it's nice to have him around. 'Osh,' all of them."

They're no different than everyone else. Their anticipation is building. They know the moment is not far away now.

A hat trick for history on a Friday night in D.C.

"Sounds great," Wilson said. "Obviously, easier said than done, but I've learned you just don't doubt him. It's pretty special what I've been able to witness my whole career here. You never doubt it.

"The minute anyone says, 'Ah, that won't happen,' or 'He won't do it,' it usually happens. You never know. He'll be buzzing."

