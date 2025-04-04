Ovechkin 3 goals from breaking Gretzky NHL mark as Capitals host Blackhawks

He was noticeably loose during Washington's morning skate Friday and during his post-skate media availability outside the Capitals dressing room at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

"I'm always in a good mood, man," Ovechkin said, smiling.

Ovechkin had a long conversation with coach Spencer Carbery before the morning skate began. The two of them were smiling and at times laughing during their chat as Ovechkin stretched and began to get loose skating around the ice.

Carbery later said they talked about the number of family members Ovechkin has staying with him, how many tickets he had to secure for the game, and then a little about Xs and Os related to some lineup and line changes Washington is making in advance of playing Chicago.

"As he's inched closer to the record," Carbery said, "I know you would think is it now about scoring those last couple of goals, and it's not, really. It's about process oriented stuff, what he's doing on his off day. I saw him in here yesterday, he was getting in some work on the off day. And then it's just talking about what he and his family did for dinner, stuff like that."

Ovechkin was greeted by some former teammates when he came off the ice.

Braden Holtby, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Brooks Orpik and Devante Smith-Pelly, all members of the Capitals' 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, were at the morning skate and will be at the game Friday as part of an initiative to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary season.

Backstrom and Oshie are expected to join the Capitals at home and on the road until Ovechkin breaks the record.

"Lots of support right here now," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, I miss [Backstrom] on the ice, but it's nice to have him around. 'Osh,' all of them."

They're no different than everyone else. Their anticipation is building. They know the moment is not far away now.

A hat trick for history on a Friday night in D.C.

"Sounds great," Wilson said. "Obviously, easier said than done, but I've learned you just don't doubt him. It's pretty special what I've been able to witness my whole career here. You never doubt it.

"The minute anyone says, 'Ah, that won't happen,' or 'He won't do it,' it usually happens. You never know. He'll be buzzing."