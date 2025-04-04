Jets shut out Golden Knights, tie franchise record with 52nd win

It was Comrie’s second shutout of the season and fourth in the NHL.

“[Coach Scott Arniel] and the coaching staff has a lot of trust in me,” Comrie said. “’Arnie’ told me a couple days ago, ‘He doesn't care who's playing because we have full confidence in you.’ That gave me a lot of confidence in myself, and it just gave me a belief in myself to go out there and do what I have to do.”

Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Colin Miller, and Cole Perfetti scored, and Nino Niederreiter had two assists for the Jets (52-20-4), who tied their franchise wins record, which they first set in 2017-18 and matched in 2023-24.

Winnipeg also maintained its four-point lead over the Dallas Stars for first in the Central Division. The Stars won 5-1 against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

“The messaging from ‘Arnie’ is just about the process, taking care of that and the results will follow,” Lowry said. “We talked about coming in here against another red-hot team, another dangerous team off the rush, and a team that really makes it hard to get to the net. You got to be willing to get inside. You must be willing to win those races and win those battles. We did a good job listening to that message and getting to the heart of the ice, especially in the first half of the game.”