Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin faces Blackhawks 3 away from passing Gretzky

Wild look to move back into 1st wild card in West against Islanders

By NHL.com
Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are 14 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Friday, all with playoff implications:

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO): The Hurricanes (46-24-4) clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday and likely will finish second in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes, who are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games and 12-2-0 since March 2, are nine points behind the Washington Capitals for first in the division and nine points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings (34-33-7) are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CHSN, MNMT, SN, TVAS, ESPN+): Will NHL history be made Friday? Alex Ovechkin is three goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky as the League's all-time goals leader. He has scored in three straight games for the Capitals (48-18-9), who are three points behind the Winnipeg Jets in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. The Blackhawks (21-44-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ovechkin 3 goals away from breaking Gretzky's record

Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MSGSN, SN360): The Islanders (32-32-10) look to end a six-game skid (0-4-2) and stay in the race for the second wild card in the East. New York is seven points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East. The Wild (41-28-7), 1-3-2 in their past six games, are two points behind the St. Louis Blues for the first wild card in the West and five points ahead of the Calgary Flames. A victory would push the Wild past the Blues into the first wild card; they would be tied with 91 points in 77 games played, but Minnesota leads in the first tie-breaker, regulation wins (33-30).

If playoffs started Friday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) St. Louis Blues

(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) Minnesota Wild

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There were nine games on the NHL schedule Thursday, all with playoff implications:

Montreal Canadiens 4, Boston Bruins 1: Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (36-30-9), who moved two points ahead of the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Bruins (30-37-9) fell 12 points behind the Canadiens with six games to play.

Ottawa Senators 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1: Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the Senators (40-29-6) who remained five points ahead of the Canadiens for the first wild card. The Lightning (44-26-5), who had a chance to clinch a playoff spot in the East, remained three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for first in the Atlantic Division.

Colorado Avalanche 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 3: Cale Makar became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season and the Avalanche (47-26-4) clinched a playoff berth in the Western Conference. They remained six points behind the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. The Blue Jackets (34-31-9) fell four points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East with a game in hand.

St. Louis Blues 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (OT): Robert Thomas scored at 2:12 of overtime and the Blues (42-28-7) won for the 11th straight time to take a two-point lead on the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card in the West. The Blues have played one more game than the Wild. The Penguins (30-34-12) fell nine points behind the Canadiens for the second wild card in the East.

Mailbag: Potential 1st-round opponents for Capitals; Hart, Calder picks

Dallas Stars 5, Nashville Predators 1: Wyatt Johnston scored for the sixth straight game and the Stars (50-21-4) remained within four points of the Winnipeg Jets for first in the Central Division, Western Conference and the race for the Presidents' Trophy with a game in hand. The Predators (27-41-8) have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Los Angeles Kings 4, Utah Hockey Club 2: Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore scored 44 seconds apart in the third period and the Kings (43-23-9) won their third straight to move within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. Utah (34-30-12) is nine points behind the Wild for the second wild card in the West.

Calgary Flames 4, Anaheim Ducks 1: Blake Coleman scored two goals for the Flames (36-27-12), who moved within five points of the Wild for the second wild card in the West with a game in hand. The Ducks (33-34-8) were eliminated from playoff contention.

Winnipeg Jets 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0: Eric Comrie made 26 saves for the Jets (52-20-4), who tied their franchise record for wins in a season, which was first set in 2017-18 and matched last season. They moved three points ahead of the Washington Capitals in the race for the Presidents' Trophy and remained four points ahead of the Stars for first in the West and Central Division. The Golden Knights (45-22-8) saw their lead on the Kings for first in the Pacific cut to three points.

Edmonton Oilers 3, San Jose Sharks 2: Leon Draisaitl had an assist for the Oilers before leaving in the second period because of an undisclosed injury. The Oilers (44-26-5) remained two points behind the Kings for second place in the Pacific. The Sharks (20-45-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

