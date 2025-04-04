Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Ovechkin faces Blackhawks 3 away from passing Gretzky

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are 14 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Friday, all with playoff implications:

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO): The Hurricanes (46-24-4) clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday and likely will finish second in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes, who are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games and 12-2-0 since March 2, are nine points behind the Washington Capitals for first in the division and nine points ahead of the third-place New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings (34-33-7) are six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CHSN, MNMT, SN, TVAS, ESPN+): Will NHL history be made Friday? Alex Ovechkin is three goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky as the League's all-time goals leader. He has scored in three straight games for the Capitals (48-18-9), who are three points behind the Winnipeg Jets in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. The Blackhawks (21-44-10) have been eliminated from playoff contention.