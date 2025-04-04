Johnston stays red hot, Stars surge past Predators for 7th win in row

Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Matt Duchene, Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson each had two assists for the Stars (50-21-4), who also extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.

“Our goaltending has been outstanding the last few weeks,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “Obviously the first period was not the way we wanted to play it. We knew it was going to be tough coming off of the road trip. I don’t think we helped ourselves with our puck management and kind of fed their rush. Once we cleaned that up, for the last 40 minutes we were good.”

Dallas remained four points behind the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division with a game in hand. The Stars also remained six points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche for second with two fewer games played.

Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (27-41-8), who have lost five straight (0-5-0). Justus Annunen made 22 saves.

“We had a really good first period and did the things that we wanted to do,” Stamkos said. “We know they’re a really good offensive rush team. We didn’t give them much in the first, and then kind of halfway through the game you could tell we were starting to turn some pucks over and feed their rush. It just felt like it was a matter of time before it kind of burned us, and it did.”

Dallas scored four straight goals in the third period after Mikael Granlund tied it late in the second.

Marchment gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 39 seconds on a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from Duchene.