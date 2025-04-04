Ducks miss playoffs for 7th straight season, done in by slow start, poor special teams

The Anaheim Ducks failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

The Ducks (33-34-8) were eliminated when they lost 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Anaheim won the Stanley Cup in 2007 and qualified for the playoffs 11 of 13 seasons between 2005-06 and 2017-18. The Ducks advanced to the Western Conference Final in 2015, where they lost in seven games to the Chicago Blackhawks, and in 2017, losing in six games to the Nashville Predators.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Ducks and why things could be better next season.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Robby Fabbri, F; Ville Husso, G; Oliver Kylington, D; Brock McGinn, F

Potential restricted free agents: Sam Colangelo, F; Lukas Dostal, G; Drew Helleson, D; Brett Leason, F; Isac Lundestrom, F; Mason McTavish, F; Nikita Nesterenko, F

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 9

What went wrong

Tough start: It wasn't good out of the gate for the Ducks, who went 5-8-2 through the first month of the season (Oct. 12-Nov. 13). It left the Ducks eighth in the Pacific Division at the time, and left them too big a hole to climb out of as they attempted to get back into the postseason race.

Special teams woes: The Ducks have struggled in special teams play on both sides. Their power play is 31st in the NHL (12.5 percent), ahead only of the New York Islanders (12.4 percent), and their penalty kill is 28th in the League (73.5 percent).

Lack of scoring: The Ducks have struggled to muster offense in any situation, averaging 2.69 goals per game this season, tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for 27th in the League. Granted, that is higher than last season's average of 2.48 goals per game (30th in the League). Nevertheless, their scoring leader is forward Troy Terry with 52 points (19 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games; he's the only Ducks player with more than 50 points this season.

Reasons for optimism

Leo Carlsson: The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has looked much more comfortable in his second season in Anaheim. The 20-year-old center especially has been good since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he played for Sweden. Since then, he has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 21 games. Prior to the 4 Nations break, he had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in his first 48 games of the season.

Mason McTavish: In his fourth NHL season, the 22-year-old center has set NHL career highs in goals (20), assists (28) and points (48) in 69 games. His previous best in points was 2022-23, when he had 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 80 games. McTavish had his most productive month in March, when he had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 15 games. The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft continues to be steady.

Young defense group: The Ducks have four defensemen who will be 24 years old or younger entering next season: Jackson LaCombe, 24; Olen Zellweger, 21; Pavel Mintyukov, 21 and Drew Helleson, 24. LaCombe especially has made great strides this season. After finishing with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) and a minus-24 rating in 71 games last season, he has 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) and a minus-1 rating in 68 games this season. He’s also averaging 22:00 of ice time per game, up from 19:23 last season.