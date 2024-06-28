NHL announces 2023-24 All-Rookie Team

LAS VEGAS – The National Hockey League announced today the 2023-24 NHL All-Rookie Team, including three unanimous selections (the three players voted as finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy): forward Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks and defensemen Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

Also named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie Team are forwards Logan Cooley of the Arizona Coyotes and Marco Rossi of the Minnesota Wild as well as goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.

Following is a summary of each All-Rookie Team member’s outstanding campaign:

GOALTENDER

Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes

Kochetkov (23-13-4, 2.33 GAA, .911 SV%, 4 SO) shared first place among rookies with 23 wins, one better than the previous franchise rookie record established by Peter Sidorkiewicz in 1988-89 (22 w/ HFD). Kochetkov, who topped rookies and ranked second in the entire NHL (minimum: 25 GP) with a 2.33 goals-against average, also placed among the leading 2023-24 rookies in shutouts (t-1st; 4), save percentage (2nd; .911 – minimum: 25 GP), games started (2nd; 40), minutes played (2nd; 2,371:29), games played (3rd; 42) and saves (3rd; 939). The second-round pick (36th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft yielded two or fewer goals in 28 of his 42 appearances (including 14 games with one or fewer goal against), and made at least 25 saves 15 times – highlighted by a 45-save shutout Feb. 22 vs. FLA. Only 11 other rookies on record (since 1955-56) have made as many saves in a shutout. Kochetkov, who turned 25 on Tuesday, is the third goaltender in Hurricanes/Whalers history who has been selected to the All-Rookie Team, following Alex Nedeljkovic (2020-21) and Sidorkiewicz (1988-89).

DEFENSEMEN (in alphabetical order)

Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild

Faber, the 45th overall selection from the 2020 NHL Draft (by LAK), placed third among rookies with 8-39—47 while skating in all 82 contests. He topped rookies in both average (24:58) and total (2,047:53) time on ice – the latter nearly 300 minutes more than the next-closest player and the highest single-season figure by a rookie since the statistic began being recorded in 1997-98. Faber also ranked among the top 2023-24 rookie performers in blocked shots (1st; 150), assists (t-1st; 39), power-play assists (3rd; 13), power-play points (3rd; 16), power-play goals (t-6th; 3) and shots on goal (8th; 136). He set single-season franchise records for assists by a rookie (ahead of Calen Addison’s 26 in 2022-23) and points by a rookie defenseman (besting Filip Kuba’s 30 in 2000-01), while also establishing a team mark for the longest point steak by a rookie blueliner (Jan. 15-25: 2-7—9 in 6 GP). The 21-year-old Faber and Wild teammate Rossi are the third and fourth players in franchise history who have been voted to the All-Rookie Team, joining forward Kirill Kaprizov (2020-21) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (2012-13).

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Hughes finished second among rookies with 9-38—47 while also appearing in all 82 games. His 47 points marked the second-most by a rookie defenseman in franchise history (behind Barry Beck’s 60 in 1977-78 w/ CLR), while his 38 assists shared second place (after Will Butcher’s 39 in 2017-18). Hughes also topped all 2023-24 rookies, forwards and defensemen, with 21 power-play assists and 25 power-play points – the most by a rookie blueliner in either category since his oldest brother Quinn Hughes posted 22 and 25, respectively, in 2019-20 (w/ VAN). The fourth overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft additionally finished among the 2023-24 rookie leaders in total time on ice (2nd; 1,760:50), takeaways (2nd; 42), power-play goals (t-2nd; 4), assists (3rd; 38) and shots on goal (9th; 135). The 20-year-old Hughes is the seventh defenseman in franchise history who has been picked to the All-Rookie Team and first since Ty Smith in 2020-21. He also follows his brother Quinn (2019-20) as an All-Rookie Team selection, making the duo the first brothers in NHL history to each receive the honor.

FORWARDS (in alphabetical order)

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

Bedard led or co-led both rookies and the Blackhawks in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61) despite missing 14 games due to injury (68 GP). At 18 years, 276 days on the final day of the campaign, he became the second-youngest player in League history to finish as the rookie leader, outright or tied, in all three categories – behind Nathan MacKinnon in 2013-14 (18, 224; 24-39—63 in 82 GP w/ COL) – as well as the second-youngest rookie in NHL history to achieve the feat for his team – after Sidney Crosby in 2005-06 (18, 254; 39‑63—102 in 81 GP w/ PIT). The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, Chicago’s first All-Rookie Team selection since forward Dominik Kubalik in 2019-20, additionally finished among the 2023-24 rookie leaders in shots on goal (1st; 206), takeaways (1st; 47), power-play assists (2nd; 17), power-play points (2nd; 21), power-play goals (t-2nd; 4), game-winning goals (t-4th; 2) and total time on ice (6th; 1,345:16). Bedard is the sixth-youngest player in NHL history to make the All-Rookie Team, after Jordan Staal (18, 210 in 2006-07 w/ PIT), MacKinnon, Crosby, Jimmy Carson (18, 259 in 1986-87 w/ LAK) and Jeff Friesen (18, 271 in 1994-95 w/ SJS).

Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes

Cooley – along with Bedard – was one of just two players to rank among the top five rookies in goals (t-3rd), assists (t-4th) and points (4th), totaling 20-24—44 while skating in all 82 games. The No. 3 pick from the 2022 NHL Draft also placed among the leading rookies in face-offs taken (2nd; 689), face-offs won (4th; 262), power-play assists (4th; 10), power-play points (4th; 13), shooting percentage (4th; 13.2% – minimum: 1 SOG/GP), game-winning goals (t-4th; 2), shots on goal (5th; 151), power-play goals (t-6th; 3) and takeaways (t-8th; 31). At 19 years, 162 days, he became the second-youngest player in franchise history to record multiple points in his NHL debut (Oct. 13 at NJD: 0-2—2). Cooley then finished 2023-24 as one of two rookies to record a hat trick (March 28 vs. NSH), one of three to pot a shorthanded goal (March 14 at DET) and one of six to score an overtime goal (April 10 at VAN). The 20-year-old Cooley is the Coyotes’ second straight All-Rookie Team selection, following forward Matias Maccelli in 2022-23, and third from the franchise’s time in Arizona (also forward Clayton Keller in 2017-18).

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild

Rossi finished second among rookies with 21 goals in 82 games (21-19—40) – one behind Bedard’s rookie-best of 22. Rossi, the ninth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, also placed among the rookie leaders in shots on goal (t-3rd; 167), game-winning goals (t-4th; 2), points (5th; 40), takeaways (7th; 33) and assists (t-9th; 19). He became the second rookie in franchise history to record a 20-goal season, after Kaprizov in 2020-21 (27), and the third to produce a 40-point campaign, following Kaprizov in 2020-21 (51) and Faber. The 22-year-old center also led 2023-24 rookies in face-off wins (335; 58 more than the next-closest player), face-offs taken (749; 60 more than the next-closest player) and percentage of team face-offs taken (16.2%). Rossi and Faber are the third set of teammates in the past decade to each make the All-Rookie Team in the same season, joining the Detroit Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider in 2021-22 as well as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews in 2016-17.