Robertson slowly developed into offensive force for Stars

Jason Robertson was always considered an exceptionally smart player, which laid the foundation for NHL success.

Once other parts of his game were polished, the Dallas Stars forward was able to develop into the offensive gem he is today.

“Jason Robertson, when I first got to him in Texas, one thing that jumped out right away was his hockey IQ,” said Derek Laxdal, Robertson’s first coach in the American Hockey League and former assistant with Dallas. “His ability to circumvent a play or to think outside the box off a rush -- below the goal line, shooting off the end wall, shooting off a pad, shooting off the net, passing to himself at full speed -- was incredible.

“He came up to us after junior and he wasn’t in the best shape, but he invested in himself to go up to (former NHL forward) Gary Roberts’ (conditioning camp), and the transformation that he had with his body and his physical stature was incredible. That gave him his chance.”

Robertson was selected by the Stars in the second round (No. 39) of the 2017 NHL Draft after having 81 points (42 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games as a 17-year-old with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League. Now in his fifth full season with Dallas, the 25-year-old has 77 points (33 goals, 44 assists) in 75 games.

A foot injury slowed Robertson at the beginning of the season, but he’s caught fire since the start of 2025. He has 24 goals dating to Jan. 1, tied with David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins for the second-most in the League in that span, one behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

Robertson has an opportunity to add to his totals when the Stars host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS).

“It’s obviously pretty remarkable,” said younger brother Nicholas Robertson, a forward with the Toronto Maple Leafs. “It wasn’t really handed to him right away. He had to play in the American League and then on the fourth line and then got an opportunity due to injuries, and that’s when he started to grow.”