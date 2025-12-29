Chouinard, former Flames forward, dies at 69

Guy Chouinard, who scored the first goal in Calgary Flames history, died on Sunday at the age of 69.

The former forward played 10 seasons in the NHL with the Atlanta/Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues. He had 575 points (205 goals, 370 assists) in 578 regular-season games.

Chouinard had at least 80 points in a season three times, including in 1978-79, when he led Atlanta with 50 goals, and was second with 107 points in 80 games. He also had 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He was selected by Atlanta in the second round (No. 28) of the 1974 NHL Draft after he had 160 points (75 goals, 85 assists) in 62 games during his final season of junior hockey with Quebec in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Chouinard scored at 8:45 of the first period in a 5-5 tie against the Quebec Nordiques at Stampede Corral on Oct. 9, 1980, in the first home game for the Flames since moving to Calgary.

He ranks ninth in Atlanta/Calgary history with 529 points (193 goals, 336 assists) in 514 games with them and is tied for the Flames single-game record with six assists in one game (Feb. 25, 1981).

After he retired, Chouinard coached for 16 seasons in the QMJHL, including with Quebec, where he coached his son, Eric. He had his No. 7 retired by Quebec in 2016 and was inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame in 2025.