Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen and Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 28.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov registered a League-leading 4-2—6 in three contests to propel the Lightning (22-13-3, 47 points) to a perfect week and into second place in the Atlantic Division. He collected a pair of assists in a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues Dec. 22. Kucherov then scored twice in each of his next two outings, notching his 61st career game-winning goal (and fourth of the season) in a 4-2 triumph over the Florida Panthers Dec. 27 and posting his 54th career multi-goal performance (and fourth of the campaign) in a 5‑4 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens Dec. 28. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has won the Art Ross Trophy each of the past two seasons (and three times overall), sits seventh in the NHL with 17-32—49 through 34 total appearances in 2025-26.