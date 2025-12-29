NHL On Tap: McDavid can join elite company when Oilers visit Jets

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Monday, with one nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Big year for McDavid

Connor McDavid is about to close out another outstanding calendar year and can extend his point streak to 13 games for the Edmonton Oilers (19-14-6), who visit the Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4) at Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime). The Oilers captain has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) during his latest run and has 147 points (42 goals, 105 assists) in 94 games in 2025 between the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid has two games to reach 150 points in a calendar year for the fourth time; only Wayne Gretzky (11 times) and Mario Lemieux (five) have reached 150 points in four or more years. McDavid leads the NHL with 68 points (24 goals, 44 assists) in 39 games. The center was one of six players named to Canada’s primary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Hot Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their win streak to nine games when they visit the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B). The Sabres (19-14-4) have climbed from last in the Eastern Conference to a tie for the second wild card. Forward Tage Thompson leads Buffalo with 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 37 games. The Sabres haven’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2010-11 season, the longest active drought in the NHL. The Blues (15-16-8) are one point back of the Sharks and the Utah Mammoth for the second wild card in the Western Conference.