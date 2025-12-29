NHL On Tap: McDavid can join elite company when Oilers visit Jets

Sabres go for 9th straight win; Celebrini continues Olympic audition for Canada

By NHL.com
There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Monday, with one nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Big year for McDavid

Connor McDavid is about to close out another outstanding calendar year and can extend his point streak to 13 games for the Edmonton Oilers (19-14-6), who visit the Winnipeg Jets (15-17-4) at Canada Life Centre (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime). The Oilers captain has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) during his latest run and has 147 points (42 goals, 105 assists) in 94 games in 2025 between the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs. McDavid has two games to reach 150 points in a calendar year for the fourth time; only Wayne Gretzky (11 times) and Mario Lemieux (five) have reached 150 points in four or more years. McDavid leads the NHL with 68 points (24 goals, 44 assists) in 39 games. The center was one of six players named to Canada’s primary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Hot Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their win streak to nine games when they visit the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B). The Sabres (19-14-4) have climbed from last in the Eastern Conference to a tie for the second wild card. Forward Tage Thompson leads Buffalo with 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) in 37 games. The Sabres haven’t qualified for the playoffs since the 2010-11 season, the longest active drought in the NHL. The Blues (15-16-8) are one point back of the Sharks and the Utah Mammoth for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Celebrini continues audition for Canadian roster spot

Macklin Celebrini is making it awfully difficult for Team Canada to pass on when it comes to its roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The San Jose Sharks center has another opportunity to impress at the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA). Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old is third in the NHL with 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 38 games for San Jose (18-17-3), which is tied for the second wild card in the West. Anaheim (21-15-2) is tied with Edmonton for second in the Pacific Division.

Snow joke

The Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7) have an opportunity to extend their lead atop the Central Division when they host the Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT). The Avalanche have won seven in a row, are 9-0-1 in their past 10 games and six points ahead of the Dallas Stars in the Central. Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon is second in the NHL with 64 points (31 goals, 33 assists) in 37 games. The Kings (16-12-9) hold the first wild card in the West, two points ahead of the Sharks and Mammoth.

Goal rush

Alex Ovechkin is on pace for another 30-goal season and can add to his all-time best total (912) with the Washington Capitals, who visit the Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, TVAS). The 40-year-old forward has 15 goals and 33 points in 38 games for the Capitals (20-13-5), who hold the first wild card in the East. The Panthers (20-15-2) are in a four-way tie for the second wild card.

The schedule

Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, FDSNOH)

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, TVAS)

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN)

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

Buffalo Sabres at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B)

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT)

Nashville Predators at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16)

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, NESN)

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, SCRIPPS)

San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA)

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNP)

