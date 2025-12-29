Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

MIAMI -- The NHL is going to make it snow in Miami.

As if holding an outdoor game in sunny South Florida isn't bold enough, the League is working on a plan to play Mother Nature for a night and shower the fans in attendance for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers on Friday with a blast of winter.

It's all part of the fan experience the League has in store for its 44th outdoor game and first in the state of Florida, which will be hosted by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

"We've designed it so here in Florida summer meets winter, fire and ice, hot and cold, all of the thematics you would think," said Steve Mayer, president of NHL content and events. "So, half the field is going to be a Miami Beach with lifeguard stands, umbrellas and cabanas and swimming pools. On the other side it's as if a huge snowstorm has hit Miami, and that's the dynamic we're going to have fun with throughout the game.

“We're going to have cast members on the field -- half of them will be in parkas and the others will be in bikinis and speedos. Everything we do is going to lean into half the field being in the cold and half the field being in the hot, and maybe – maybe -- for those on one side of the field, you may get snowed on."

Plans are running on schedule for the NHL to be ready to put on the Winter Classic at the home of the Miami Marlins. The ice crew installed the lines and logos Monday, doing so in a manner of a few hours, in fact. They will continue to build ice on top of the lines and logos to seal them into place.