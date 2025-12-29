Winter Classic will have 'all of the thematics you would think' in Miami

Florida's 1st NHL outdoor game between Panthers, Rangers will be 'spectacular night'

2026WC_rink_build_in_Miami_with-bug

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MIAMI -- The NHL is going to make it snow in Miami.

As if holding an outdoor game in sunny South Florida isn't bold enough, the League is working on a plan to play Mother Nature for a night and shower the fans in attendance for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers on Friday with a blast of winter.

It's all part of the fan experience the League has in store for its 44th outdoor game and first in the state of Florida, which will be hosted by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

"We've designed it so here in Florida summer meets winter, fire and ice, hot and cold, all of the thematics you would think," said Steve Mayer, president of NHL content and events. "So, half the field is going to be a Miami Beach with lifeguard stands, umbrellas and cabanas and swimming pools. On the other side it's as if a huge snowstorm has hit Miami, and that's the dynamic we're going to have fun with throughout the game.

“We're going to have cast members on the field -- half of them will be in parkas and the others will be in bikinis and speedos. Everything we do is going to lean into half the field being in the cold and half the field being in the hot, and maybe – maybe -- for those on one side of the field, you may get snowed on."

Plans are running on schedule for the NHL to be ready to put on the Winter Classic at the home of the Miami Marlins. The ice crew installed the lines and logos Monday, doing so in a manner of a few hours, in fact. They will continue to build ice on top of the lines and logos to seal them into place.

The boards and glass and netting are all up, and dozens of workers have been busy around the rink installing the summer/winter scene that was showcased in the rendering of the field design the League released Monday.

"We're going to have fun," Mayer said. "We like to make it an interactive experience from the time you walk into the building to the time you leave, and we like to have fun. We take it seriously, but we also want people to have a big smile on their face and be entertained. This is a show. There's a hockey game that goes on, and that is so important. I mean, this is a big game, Panthers-Rangers; when we're in April, this could be a game that determines whether a team makes the playoffs or not.

“But we also know that people are here for an experience -- for something different -- and we're going to give it to them and we're going to have some fun along the way."

The NHL has been building the rink and set for the Winter Classic with the stadium's retractable roof closed and air conditioning units blasting, so the outside weather conditions -- namely the sun and potential rain -- hasn't impacted the process.

The roof won't be on at the start of the game Friday, but Mayer stressed that too will be part of the fan experience, so he would not say when it will open, preferring to keep it a surprise.

"Put it this way, when people walk into the building and the doors open two hours before the game the roof will be closed," he said. "That's all I'll say."

The League is also optimistic about the weather for the 8 p.m. ET start Friday.

"It's going to be a spectacular night; maybe even a little cold for Florida, but for us, perfect," Mayer said. "We'll be in the low 60s, high 50s, and for an outdoor game that's absolutely wonderful. We'll be able to maintain the ice throughout the game. All signs are pointing to us taking the risk out of the equation and being able to put on a great game."

Avoiding the sun is the reason the game will start in the evening as opposed to the afternoon, which has historically been when most Winter Classic games are played.

Mayer discusses excitement for 2026 Winter Classic

"It was really important when scheduling with our broadcast partner TNT that this will be a nighttime game because we didn't want to even deal with, 'Yes we're opening up the roof, but the sun is still out,'" Mayer said. "We had that in Lake Tahoe (in 2021), where unfortunately even though it was in the 30s, just the sun constantly beating down ends up doing damage to the lines and logos and makes the playable conditions not good. So, we're going to be good."

Mayer also stressed that fans attending the game should arrive early so they can also experience the 2026 Enterprise NHL PreGame Outdoor Fan Festival, which will be located in West Lot 3 and the West Plaza outside the stadium.

Role Model, who will be performing inside during first intermission, will also be doing an hour-long concert at the Fan Festival.

"We know and people locally understand this that this is a congested area,” Mayer said. “By the way, people should go online and buy their parking before they get here.

“But come early. There is so much to do. It's all about the experience. The doors open two hours before the game, but take it all in. Don't just come for the game, because it's way more than the game."

Related Content

Rodrigues on upcoming Winter Classic in Miami

2026 NHL Discover Winter Classic

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

NHL reveals rendering of loanDepot park design for Winter Classic

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

Episode 3 of 'Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic' premieres Tuesday

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

NHL Winter Classic

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

NHL reveals rendering of loanDepot park design for Winter Classic

Tkachuk practices with Panthers, still no timeline for return

6-time Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi to perform at Winter Classic

Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers

Rodrigues looking forward to 'fun experience' at Winter Classic in Florida

Winter Classic in Miami evokes memories of Dodger Stadium game for Quick

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic

Winter Classic in MLB park brings things ‘full circle’ for Panthers GM

Winter Classic rink build underway in Miami for Rangers-Panthers outdoor game

Episode 3 of 'Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic' premieres Tuesday

NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

Panthers hitting their stride with Winter Classic 2 weeks away

Panthers 'don't know' if Tkachuk will play in Winter Classic

Role Model to highlight 2026 NHL Winter Classic festivities

Winter Classic ice trucks arrive in Miami, rink build begins 