Samoskevich will 'cherish' facing Rangers at Winter Classic with Panthers 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Mackie Samoskevich can still picture himself in his goalie gear, all of maybe 8 or 9 years old at the time -- he can't quite remember -- standing in Henrik Lundqvist's crease at Madison Square Garden after the first period of a New York Rangers game against the Atlanta Thrashers.

Samoskevich, now a 23-year-old forward for the Florida Panthers, was there that night with his youth hockey team from Connecticut. It was his first time at Madison Square Garden. For a die-hard Rangers fan, this was one of those epic, pinch-me, am-I-really-here moments.

"I remember I was really nervous before it too, and I got lit up a little bit," Samoskevich told NHL.com. "But it was super fun."

On Friday, Samoskevich will have another one of those epic, pinch-me, am-I-really-here moments when he walks from the home clubhouse to the field and eventually skates onto the ice at loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins, for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

Ironically, the Rangers will also be there as the Panthers' opponent in their first outdoor game (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The difference is this time Samoskevich won't be the starstruck kid; he'll be the left wing on Florida's third line trying to beat his, at least for now, former favorite team.

"I remember when we were playing in Cleveland, helicopters flew over during the anthem and I remember the goosebumps," said Samoskevich, who was with Michigan when they played Ohio State at Huntington Bank Field, home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, on Feb. 18, 2023. "You try to be in the moment as much as possible because those moments go by fast, and you don't get a ton of them. I'll just try to cherish every second of it and enjoy it as much as possible."

Samoskevich grew up in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, which is about 70 miles from Madison Square Garden.

He remembers staying up late to watch the Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, sitting up in his bed the after midnight the night of Game 5, when the Los Angeles Kings won 3-2 in double overtime to take away his dream of watching his team win the Stanley Cup.

"I loved (Martin) St. Louis when he was there," Samoskevich said. "That playoff run was so cool. I was watching every game whether it was on the way to practice or in bed. I remember when they were playing L.A. in the Final, I was watching that game late. Obviously, it didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I was a big fan and I loved watching them."

Samoskevich has played one NHL game at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 24, 2024.